Could Rockets' Amen Thompson Win Sixth Man of the Year Next Season?
HOUSTON — Naz Reid made history for the Minnesota Timberwolves Thursday afternoon. Reid became the first player in franchise history to take home Sixth Man of the Year honors, averaging 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
As the led man off the bench, Reid played a significant role in the Timberwolves' success, which currently has Minnesota up 2-0 over the Phoenix Suns during the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
But when looking at players who can contend for the award next season, Houston Rockets' Amen Thompson should be near the top of the list. He will likely be the top backup behind Fred VanVleet, especially when considering Aaron Holiday's pending free agency.
Thompson had a subpar start to his career due to injuries and an illness. However, he proved his potential during the final 18 games of the season, averaging 14.0 points on 58.6 percent shooting and 9.2 rebounds.
Coach Ime Udoka is optimistic about Thompson's ongoing development. His growth could result in him receiving a greater role from Udoka during his second season.
Thompson displayed his Sixth Man of the Year potential during the Rockets' season finale victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on April 14. In the absence of VanVleet, Thompson recorded his first career triple-double with 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists.
Eric Gordon, who plays for the Suns, was the last player to achieve the feat as the first for the Houston Rockets to take home the honor. He did so during the 2016-17 season when he helped the Rockets win 55 games in his first year with the team.
