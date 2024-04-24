How Rockets' Loss to 76ers Played a Role in Tyrese Maxey's Most Improved Player Award
HOUSTON — Houston Rockets' Alperen Şengün finished third for Most Improved Player of the Year for the 2023-24 season. Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey took home the award, while Chicago Bulls' Coby White finished second.
Şengün was deserving of the honor. However, Maxey became a front-runner for the award when he led the 76ers to a 131-127 victory over the Rockets on Dec. 29. He scored a game-high 42 points inside the Toyota Center amid the absence of reigning MVP Joel Embiid. Maxey had 27 points at the half.
"We were trying to find ways to slow him down — he's having an incredible year, so we knew that coming in," Fred VanVleet said after the game. "We came with a game plan. We probably didn't execute as well as we needed to.
"I thought we did a better job on him in the second half obviously. But he got off to a good start. He's a tough player to guard so it puts a lot of pressure on your defense. For the most part, I thought we were finally able to show more bodies in the second half but then the other guys made shots."
Maxey, who received his first All-Star nod in February, averaged a career-best 25.9 points on 45.0 percent shooting from the field and 6.3 assists across 70 games.
His performance against the Rockets marked Maxey's fourth highest-scoring game. He erupted for 50 or more points three times during the regular season. In the 76ers' seven-point victory over the San Antonio Spurs, Maxey registered a season-high 52 points.
Before going down with a season-ending ankle injury, Şengün was having a career season — averaging 21.1 points on 53.7 percent shooting, 9.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 63 games. Against Maxey and the 76ers, he finished the night with 28 points and eight assists in the loss.
Maxey's performance against Houston was a testament to his off-season training with James Harden and LeBron James. Rockets coach Ime Udoka also stated that he had seen consistent growth from Maxey as an opponent.
