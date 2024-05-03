Ex-Rockets Star James Harden Faces Game 6 Elimination With Clippers
HOUSTON — James Harden established himself as a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer with the Houston Rockets. However, his time with the franchise also started several disappointing playoff runs. Friday night, Harden's postseason failures could take another step. The Los Angeles Clippers are on the brink of elimination as they trail the Dallas Mavericks 3-2 in the first round.
Harden had one of his worst career playoff games during the Clippers' 123-93 loss Wednesday night. He finished the game with seven points on 2-of-12 shooting. Ahead of Game 6, Harden spoke about the must-win contest, which showcases that the future Hall of Famer believes the Mavericks have more pressure on them than the Clippers.
"The pressure's on them to win the game," Harden said via The Dallas Morning News. "For us, it's about making sure we execute on both ends."
The first five games of the Clippers' series against the Mavericks are a testament to Harden's postseason struggles throughout his career.
In Game 1, he led the Clippers to a home victory after scoring 28 points on an efficient 8-of-17 shooting, 6-of-11 from behind the arc. Harden repeated his performance in Game 4 with 33 points, seven assists and six rebounds in the win.
If the Clippers are sent home by the Mavericks, the 2023 postseason will serve as another missed opportunity for Harden, who is still searching for his first NBA title.
