Rockets Draft: Could Cody Williams Fit with Houston?
The Houston Rockets currently hold the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, but they could find themselves looking at a multitude of options, including a trade down.
Bleacher Report suggests the idea of trading back to No. 9 with the Memphis Grizzlies and selecting Colorado forward Cody Williams.
"The brother of Oklahoma City Thunder swingman Jalen Williams, Cody pairs significant scoring upside with top-shelf defensive tools. If he bulks up, there won't be many defensive assignments that give Williams major issues," Bleacher Report writes.
"His off-ball scoring could shine in Space City, as he could feast on the chances created by Fred VanVleet and Alperen Şengün. Williams looks like a plug-and-play role player at worst with an outside shot at becoming an all-purpose big wing."
Williams, 19, fits the build of a long-term player in the NBA. He's 6-8 and can defend multiple positions. There's a good chance he could turn into a quality player if he finds the right landing spot. While he may struggle at first to find a role in Houston with the likes of Cam Whitmore and Tari Eason ahead of him on the depth chart, he may be one of the safer picks at the top of the draft, and the Rockets could benefit from taking a player like him.
