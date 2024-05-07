Rockets' Dillon Brooks Eyes Gold Medal for Canada
Shortly after signing with the Houston Rockets last summer, Dillon Brooks represented Canada at the FIBA World Cup in Asia.
Canada surprised many by capturing the bronze medal in a third-place game win against the United States, but Brooks and his fellow Canadians have bigger plans for this upcoming summer in Paris.
"We all think the goal and that’s to win the gold," Brooks said via EuroHoops.net. "We like to pull our end. We have a lot of guys playing right now. We’re not going to lose a step. We’re going together after another a season under our belt. Add a couple of players and do the thing again."
Brooks is expected to compete alongside a roster filled with his NBA peers, including MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and former Rockets center Kelly Olynyk.
The hope is that Brooks will use the experience he gains by training for the Olympics in order to parlay that into a strong performance in his second season with the Rockets. Brooks averaged 12.7 points per game with the Rockets in his first season in Houston, but there's reason to believe there is more to his game as he enters the prime of his career.
The Olympics are set to take place in Paris from July 27 - August 10.
