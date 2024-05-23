2024 NBA Mock Draft: Rockets Select Kentucky Wildcats Star at No. 3
The Houston Rockets are in a unique spot during the 2024 NBA Draft. Their ownership of the Brooklyn Nets draft pick -- which was unprotected -- jumped to No. 3 overall in the draft lottery. Now, they've got the ability to trade the pick to get more win-now talent, helping a team jump-start a rebuild, or even bolster the center by taking Conneticut's Donovan Clingan -- as many mock drafts have suggested.
Nonetheless, holding ownership of the No. 3 overall pick in any given NBA Draft is something worth value. The Rockets can go plenty of different directions with the pick.
Recently, ESPN released their latest 2024 NBA Mock Draft. In the mock draft, the Rockets select Kentucky Wildcats guard Reed Sheppard with the No. 3 overall pick, helping Houston add more shooting to their lineup.
Now, investing in shooting is wise, though the team is invested in their frontcourt of Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet. Sheppard's shooting combined with his guard instincts and ability to play off the ball make him an attractive prospect in Houston.
"Continuing to add shooting, either through trades or the draft, will likely be a priority after finishing toward the bottom of the league in that category last season," ESPN wrote. "With that in mind, adding a sharpshooter such as Sheppard, who converted over half of his 3-point attempts and proved capable of playing on or off the ball, could be attractive. Sheppard's unselfishness, feel for the game and sharp defensive instincts could make him a strong fit alongside the Rockets' core moving forward."
The Rockets jumped 19 wins from two seasons ago to the last season, and the improvements aren't done yet. Their 41-41 record left them No. 11 in the Western Conference, though another leap in the win/loss column feels inevitable.
Bringing in a winning guard like Sheppard, who averaged 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 33 games played (five starts) and 28.9 minutes per game. Shooting 52 percent from beyond the arc, Sheppard is a perfect player to plug into a team like the Rockets who need floor spacing, as he could help bring a winning brand of basketball to Houston.
It certainly wouldn't be a bad selection for the Rockets, and it's hard to imagine Houston can mess up their current position too, too bad. Again, there is many different directions the franchise can go with the draft pick, and drafting Sheppard wouldn't be a bad idea whatsoever.
