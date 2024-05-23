Inside The Rockets

Former Rockets Coach J.B. Bickerstaff Fired by Cavaliers

J.B. Bickerstaff is looking for a new job after the Cleveland Cavaliers fired the former Houston Rockets coach.

Mar 27, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff during the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
J.B. Bickerstaff is moving on from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cavaliers fired Bickerstaff on Thursday morning after five seasons with the team.

This year, Bickerstaff won his first playoff series against the Orlando Magic in seven games, but he was unable to lead his team to victory against the Boston Celtics, falling in five to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Bickerstaff, 45, went 170-159 in his tenure with the Cavaliers. Before he joined Cleveland, Bickerstaff was the interim head coach for the Houston Rockets in the 2015-16 season, taking over for Kevin McHale, who was fired after 11 games. He also coached the Memphis Grizzlies from 2017-19, but he struggled and finished with a 48-97 mark during his time there.

Wojnarowski also reported that former Rockets coaching candidate Kenny Atkinson, currently an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors, will be interviewed by the Cavaliers for their head coach vacancy.

As for Bickerstaff, there is an opening with the Los Angeles Lakers for their coaching position, but they are deep in talks with several candidates at the moment already. Bickerstaff is more likely to find a job as an assistant for the upcoming season and then be around for head coaching vacancies in the following year.

