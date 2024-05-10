Houston Rockets Select Former Top-Ranked Prospect in Latest Mock Draft
Draft season is nearly upon us, which means we're in store for a ton of mock drafts. We've already seen mocks projecting the Houston Rockets to select Cody Williams, the project from Colorado, who already projects to be an elite wing defender.
ESPN's draft expert Jonathan Givony concocted his latest mock draft, which has the Rockets selecting Ron Holland, of the G League Ignite with the ninth pick. Of course, this is assuming the Rockets' first-round pick (which originally belonged to the Brooklyn Nets), lands at number nine.
As of now, there's a 50.7 percent chance of the pick landng at number nine.
Holland was initially projected to be the top pick in this year's draft class, but saw his draft stock drop over time. However, Holland would be a steal at number nine, as he possesses a combination of athleticism, quickness, and a high motor.
He's a little light for a true power forward (206 pounds), so he could find himself on the wing, where his frame and athleticism make more sense. He's difficult to defend when he uses his speed and athleticism to attack and get downhill.
He's just as much of a threat in transition.
Defensively, his versatility stands out, as his frame and later quickness allow him to defend multiple positions on the floor. He's also a good point-of-attack defender, which should make Rockets coach Ime Udoka salivate.
His shot-making leaves alot to be desired, especially from long-range, where he made just 23.9 percent of his triples. In addition, he ahot just 68.2 percent from the free-throw line, which will certainly have to improve at the next level.
He will also need to become a much better ball-handler and decision-maker. He's still very raw however, as he's one of the youngest players in the class.
However, even with his warts, Holland would be a steal for the Rockets at ninth overall.
