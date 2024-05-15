Rockets Draft: Ron Holland II Reveals Why He Is A Fit
Hearing that the 2024 NBA Draft class is one of the "worst ever" bothers G League Ignite prospect Ron Holland II. The disregard has added to Holland's motivation as he begins his NBA career as one of 78 players participating in the NBA Combine in Chicago.
"It definitely bothers me," Holland said. "If you were to put us against any other draft class, we just do not have a standout unicorn. I feel like we will all be very good role players someday — some of us could be All-Stars. When I hear that we are a 'bad draft class,' it burns my blood."
Holland is entering the draft as a consensus top-10 pick who averaged 23.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.0 steals in 18 games played with the Ignite. The 6-foot-8 two-way wingman developed his skill set of being a defensive stopper whose athleticism gives him an advantage when attacking downhill.
He exploded onto the scene during his McDonald's All-American year at Duncanville High School in Texas. With two Texas teams drafting within the top 10, Holland hopes to remain in his home state.
The Houston Rockets' selection of Holland with the No. 3 pick could be a reach in June. However, Holland believes his attributes fit well with the Rockets.
Coach Ime Udoka established a defensive identity within his first year at the helm in Houston. They finished the 2023-24 season with the 10th-best defensive rating at 113.7. Amid their 22-60 record the previous year, the Rockets finished as the second-worst defensive team with a net rating of 118.6.
However, despite their significant improvements, Udoka has a desire to continue building upon Houston's defense. He believes the Rockets' success on the defensive end will increase with the return of Steven Adams and Tari Eason. With Holland's draft selection, Udoka can add to Houston's defensive repertoire.
"The way Houston plays definitely fits the way I play," Holland said. Defense is my most proud skill. My will for winning has everything to do with it. At the end of the day, defense wins games. My defense is NBA-ready. I want to win Defensive Player of the Year one day."
Holland showcased his draft potential playing on-ball during his lone season in the G League but believes he can thrive playing off-ball. Regardless of who the Rockets take with their top overall pick, adding a prospect who can flourish off-ball will make for an ideal addition, given that Houston has several players who are at their best with the ball in their hands.
Holland believes his versatility on both ends separates him from each prospect in the draft and the best of his class.
"I would say my energy, for sure — that is one thing about me people always talk about," Holland said. "I’m always trying to win anything competitive, whether it is free throws, shooting, running or conditioning. If I’m competing, I know for a fact that it is going to make others compete, and now we’re all getting better."
