Former Rockets Superstar has Changed Approach in Hopes of NBA Return
The last time Dwight Howard was in the NBA, he proved his capability of being a serviceable reserve big man. In fact, he would've been perfect on the Houston Rockets this past season, as they struggled to find a backup big essentially all year.
The Rockets became so desperate at the center position that they turned to Jeff Green, who has never been a true center and is probably the same age as your dad.
Okay not literally, but you get the point.
Howard's tenure with the Rockets didn't end well, as he declined his player option to become an unrestricted free agent and leave the franchise after just three seasons. Not to mention his constant clashing with the Rockets' superstar at the time, James Harden.
Howard would change jerseys several additional times, suiting up for the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers (twice), and Philadelphia 76ers, while showing he had alot in the tank still.
However, Howard has had a difficult time getting back in the league, hence the two-year hiatus from the NBA. He has instead played overseas, suiting up in the T1 League in Taiwan and Puerto Rico's Baloncesto Superior Nacional.
It's been that much of a challenge for Howard to get back in the NBA.
Howard has decided to tweak his approach, opting to literally beg for another chance with the Lakers.
You have to give Howard his due praise for the shamelessness here. Most players wouldn't do that. And truthfully, Howard shouldn't have to either. The man was one of the league's top players for most of his career and can still provide interior defense, solid rebounding, and a lob threat.
Especially considering the current construction of the league, which is scarce on true centers.
This tactic isn't going to work, especially not with the Lakers, who have already given him three chances. He'd likely already be on their roster if they wanted him.
But a man can always dream. Sometimes begging works.
