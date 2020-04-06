InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
News
Features
Game Day

Can Eric Gordon Benefit From the NBA's Coronavirus Suspension?

Michael Shapiro

The NBA's coronavirus suspension is certainly an unfortunate event for many players throughout the league, especially those who were eyeing the Larry O'Brien trophy. 

LeBron James was considered by most the favorite to reach his 10th Finals, and Giannis Antetokounmpo was charging toward back-to-back MVPs. In Houston, Russell Westbrook was returning to MVP form, playing at an All-NBA level since Jan. 1. 

The NBA's suspension is, of course, a small thing in the midst of a global crisis, but by the league's standards, this suspension is a historic event. A thrilling potential playoffs is indefinitely on hold  due to the coronavirus. For some players, though, a suspension isn't the worst thing in the world. Whether it be injury or shaky play, a brief suspension could prove to be a sort of elixir. A few months training can certainly help, as can other players' halted momentum. 

Eric Gordon could be one beneficiary of the extended suspension. After what has been a dismal 2019-20, Gordon could return from the league's coronavirus suspension ready to return as a potent third scorer for the Rockets.

There are certain conditions that may hamper Gordon's impact. The Indiana product could be hurt if the league looks to pack plenty of games into a tight window, eliminating crucial off days for the oft-injured shooting guard. Gordon's injury history this year alone is lengthy. 

Gordon shot 30.9% from the field in his first nine games before undergoing knee surgery in November, and he then missed six games in February and March with a shin injury. Gordon wasn't at 100 percent when play was halted on March 11, and he was unlikely to be fully healthy through the rest of the 2019-20 season. The upcoming playoffs provided optimism, with teams receiving multiple days off between games. If that rest and rehab period were eliminated, it may be hard for Gordon to make a major impact.

But there are a slate of scenarios in which Gordon could be fresh and ready to go. The NBA could simply shrink the first (and potentially second) round to five games, or even a best-of-three battle. Add in the potential elimination of regular-season games, and Gordon could receive plenty of time off. We've seen how potent a scorer Gordon can be when healthy. He averaged 19 points per game against Golden State in the 2018 playoffs. The number bumped to 20 points per game vs. Steph Curry and Co. in 2019. Gordon can be an X-factor for Houston in the (potential) postseason if he returns to his playoff form. 

There's something particularly enticing about Gordon as the Rockets' third scorer. His propensity for hitting threes deep beyond the arc has been well documented, and his range provides a major spacing boost for James Harden and Russell Westbrook. But Gordon is far more than a long-range shooter. He's explosive off the bounce and driving to the tin, giving Houston a necessary playmaker outside of its two MVPs. Ben McLemore, P.J. Tucker and Danuel House are largely floor spacers. Gordon provides a different element. 

Gordon is no sure thing despite his impressive offensive skill-set. Injuries have hampered both his 2019-20 and a slew of previous seasons, and he's prone to frigid shooting nights. Gordon is owed $16 million next year, the first of his four-year extension. Free agency isn't anywhere on the horizon. But with a sizable salary, he could be the financial centerpiece for Houston in an impact deal. Daryl Morey is never done tinkering. 

If the 2019-20 season returns, Gordon's success in the playoffs could swing his future with the Rockets. 

Comments

Features

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Are the Rockets Training During the COVID-19 Hiatus?

Rockers' director of athletic performance Javair Gillett discussed Houston's training program with Bleacher Report's Howard Beck.

Michael Shapiro

Who Should Compete in the NBA's H-O-R-S-E Competition?

The NBA and ESPN are "working on televising a H-O-R-S-E competition involving several high-profile players," per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Michael Shapiro

Report: NBA Pessimistic 2019-20 Season Will Return

The NBA and Players Association are reportedly, "angling to set up a deal that enables them to shut the season down."

Michael Shapiro

Danuel House Donates $20,000 to Houston Food Bank

House joins teammates Russell Westbrook, P.J. Tucker and Ben McLemore in helping out during the COVID-19 crisis.

Michael Shapiro

Rudy Tomjanovich Elected to Basketball Hall of Fame

Tomjanovich won 527 games and two championships in 12 years as the Rockets' head coach.

Michael Shapiro

James Harden, Adidas Release Iverson-Inspired Sneaker

Harden's new shoe pays homage to Allen Iverson's first signature sneaker, released by Reebok in 1996.

Michael Shapiro

Tucker Unveils Clothing Line to Benefit Houston Food Bank

Tucker's sneaker boutique 'The Better Generation' is raising money for the Houston Food Bank during the COVID-19 crisis.

Michael Shapiro

Las Vegas May Host Playoffs After Coronavirus Suspension

The NBA is reportedly exploring a slate of potential playoff formats, including best-of-five series' and single-elimination tournament.

Michael Shapiro

Mario Elie Relives Rockets' Finals Runs in Twitter Q&A

Elie's "Kiss of Death" jumper clinched the Rockets' win over the Suns in Game 7 of the 1995 Western Conference finals.

Michael Shapiro

Morey: Mike D'Antoni is 'One of the Best All-Time Coaches'

Morey: "To me, [D'Antoni is] like one of those players in the past that hadn’t quite won the title yet. I’m hoping this is the year for him."

Michael Shapiro