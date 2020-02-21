Rockets guard Eric Gordon will miss Houston's contest in Golden State on Thursday due to a left leg injury, according to head coach Mike D'Antoni.

Thursday's matchup with the Warriors will mark Gordon's third straight missed game. He sat out Houston's last two games before the All-Star break due to a bruised left shin, but he said on Wednesday that his leg was feeling "better," after two weeks off.

Gordon hopes to play in Utah on Saturday, per D'Antoni.

It's been an injury-riddled season for the Indiana product. Gordon missed 22 games from Nov. 13 to Dec. 28 after undergoing right knee surgery, and he played through the shin injury for six games after getting kicked in the second half against the Jazz on Jan. 27. Houston's win in Utah coincidentally marked a career-high 50 points for Gordon.

Danuel House will start for Houston on Thursday, potentially providing a precursor for D'Antoni's starting lineup through the rest of the regular season. D'Antoni said his starting five, "is not set in stone," on Wednesday, with House or Gordon likely starting alongside James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Robert Covington and P.J. Tucker.

Whomever comes off the bench will join a restocked cast of contributors. Ben McLemore and Austin Rivers will soak up significant backup guard minutes. The frontcourt is now additionally crowded. Bruno Caboclo is now off the injury report after getting traded from Memphis, and Houston added Jeff Green and DeMarre Carroll via the buyout market on Monday.

The Rockets kick off the season's final stretch fifth in the Western Conference at 34–20. Tip-off from the Chase Center on Thursday is slated for 9:30 p.m. CT.