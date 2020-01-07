Clint Capela likely had Jan. 3 circled on the calendar when the NBA schedule was released over the summer. The Rockets center divulged his excitement over the matchup with Joel Embiid the day before Houston's 118-108 win, and Capela was energized from the opening tip at the Toyota Center. Capela tallied six dunks in the first half. He totaled 30 points and 14 rebounds in 36 minutes, exhausting Philadelphia's star center in transition. Houston's victory marked the highlight of Capela's season. But his performance doesn't have to be an outlier.

"[Capela's] presence, rebounding, being able to run the floor like that, he should always do that," Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said at the Toyota Center on Monday. "It's really encouraging, and that's what he has to do. There's nothing that he's done that he can't do all the time."

The 25-year-old's effort against Embiid–as well as Nuggets center Nikola Jokic on New Year's Eve–showcased Capela's full array of skills. He's an elite vertical spacer, comfortably among the league's top lob threats. Capela and James Harden torched the Sixers via the lob.

Philadelphia head coach Brett Brown refused to leave Houston's shooters open behind the three-point line on Jan. 3, forcing the Sixers' defenders to guard against both Harden zooming downhill as well as Capela lurking near the tin. The move created a difficult choice for Embiid and Co. Hang close to Capela, and Harden is sure to finish at the rim. Dive out from the restricted area, and an alley-oop is likely to ensue. Harden and Capela thrashed Philadelphia's scheme early and often in Houston's victory.

Capela didn't just rack up points via the lob against Embiid. Capela was dominant in transition, sprinting ahead of the All-NBA center for numerous fast-break buckets. Houston's center is one of the league's most mobile bigs, both on the break and in pick-and-roll settings. Capela is perhaps the fastest center in the league going 94 feet. He proved it against Embiid.

"I could tell [Embiid] was trying to keep up with my pace," Capela said after Houston's win. "It was important to make a statement tonight."

Capela was on a relative hot streak before missing a pair of games on Dec. 28 and Dec. 29 due to a right heel contusion. He averaged 17.6 rebounds per game from Nov. 9 to Dec. 14, tallying 19-plus rebounds in eight consecutive games. The Rockets' increased pace is partly responsible for the uptick in Capela's counting stats, though his natural talent is undeniable. Capela is an impressive leaper who can snag the ball at its peak off the rim. When engaged, he can battle with any center in the NBA.

That engagement can fluctuate, though, leaving D'Antoni at times frustrated with his sixth-year big. Capela's shaky start to the season earned some pointed words from the Rockets' coach, and D'Antoni is quick to use the "Tuckwagon" lineup on nights where Capela isn't active from the opening tip. Capela has dealt with illness this season, and his recent heel contusion may lead to some sluggish nights as we approach the All-Star Break. But at his best, Capela provides Houston with a truly elite rim presence. The Rockets will need Capela near 100% if the likes of Jokic, Anthony Davis and Montrezl Harrell roll through the Toyota Center in April and May.

The narrative regarding Capela in the postseason has been a touch misleading in recent seasons. He was played off the floor for significant stretches against Golden State in each of the last two seasons, though those series don't necessarily define Capela's playoff resume to date.

Capela was impressively efficient in a pair of series against Rudy Gobert and the Jazz in 2018 and 2019, and Capela dominated Karl-Anthony Towns in Game 1 and Game 5 of the 2018 first round. Draymond Green and the Warriors provide a unique challenge, often rolling without a true center in the postseason. Green was able to run past Capela (a rare feat) and force the Rockets to go small. Houston is unlikely to face such problems in the 2020 postseason. As Houston faces more conventional lineups with Golden State out of the playoffs, Capela may thrive. An All-NBA effort could propel the Rockets to their first Finals since 1995.