The Rockets kicked off 2020 on Friday the same way they closed 2019: defeating a Finals contender in convincing fashion.

James Harden and Clint Capela led Houston past the 76ers in Friday's 118-108 victory, combining for 74 points in their team's seventh win in the last nine games. Houston limited the Sixers to just six made threes, and Joel Embiid was relatively kept in check with 20 points on 7-17 shooting. Friday's victory was among Houston's most complete wins of the season, pairing perhaps the league's best offense with an active and engaged defense. The Rockets are cruising to start 2020, now sitting fourth in the West at 24–11. They remain a threat for the Western Conference crown when at full strength.

Here are three takeaways from Friday's victory:

Harden Controls Chess Board

34 games for James Harden in 2019-20, 14 40-point performances. The Beard made Philadelphia his latest victim on Friday, finishing the night with 44 points on 13-24 from the field and 6-12 from three. Harden added 11 rebounds and 11 assists in his 43rd career triple-double (tying Fat Lever for the eighth-most all-time) and he locked down Philadelphia's wings on numerous post-up possessions. Friday's win marked one of Harden's top performances this season, capped off by a pair of dagger threes in the fourth quarter.

76ers head coach Brett Brown discussed the challenge of slowing Harden before Friday's matchup, noting the variety of schemes needed against the potential "greatest scorer in the history of our game."

"You do enough homework and you can sort of pick your poison," Brown said pregame at the Toyota Center. "You pick and choose and derive a game plan based on your studies, but [Harden] sure has seen a lot of different looks, especially to me recently."

Philadelphia employed a variety of maneuvers to slow Harden on Friday, but few worked. Houston continued to handle the Harden trap with relative ease, and few Sixers defenders succeeded guarding Harden in isolation. Philadelphia attempted to force Harden right for much of the evening, but that decision quickly backfired. Harden attacked the rim at will, and the open lanes led to four alley-oops for Capela. The 2017-18 MVP is ready for just about every scheme thrown his way. He proved it once again on Friday night.

Capela Bests Embiid

The Rockets' center received clear instructions from head coach Mike D'Antoni before he faced Embiid on Friday: run the floor and be the aggressor. Capela followed through on both fronts in Houston's double-digit victory. He ran Embiid ragged for most of the evening, beating Philly's big man down the floor for a trio of transition dunks. Capela finished the night with 30 points and 14 rebounds, besting Embiid en route to his best performance of the season. Capela was a vacuum on the glass on Friday, and he kept his energy high through the fourth quarter. Capela appears to be approaching his old self after missing two games with a right heel contusion.

"[Capela] is one of the fastest running bigs we have in this league," Harden said postgame. "So this was an opportunity for him to score, an opportunity for our team to get points and put pressure on their defense. He did an unbelievable job of running."

Capela's performance on Friday marked his 23rd double-double this season as well as his fifth game with 20-plus points. He limited Embiid in the post and thrived as a transition menace, showcasing his immense athletic gifts. Capela has the talent to be one of the league's top centers. It's now a matter of bringing Friday's energy each and every night.

Westbrook Scuffles in Victory

Harden and Capela formed Houston's dynamic duo on Friday as Harden's traditional running mate struggled for much of the second half. Russell Westbrook finished the Rockets' win over Philadelphia with 20 points on 22 shots, adding four turnovers and a 1-5 mark from the free-throw line. Houston's point guard couldn't find a rhythm throughout the evening, and he appeared bothered at the tin by Ben Simmons and Philadelphia's significant length. Westbrook is still trending in the right direction after a slow start, though he remains vulnerable to clunkers like his performance on Friday night.

Up Next: at Atlanta on Wednesday

The Rockets will enjoy a four-day rest after Friday's win before facing the Hawks in Atlanta on Wednesday. Hawks point-guard Trae Young is averaging 28.5 points and 8.3 assists per game this season, but Atlanta has dropped 11 of its last 12 after Friday's loss to the Celtics.

Tip-off from State Farm Arena in Atlanta is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT.