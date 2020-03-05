InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
News
Features
Game Day

Rockets to Meet Small-Ball Match Against Clippers

Michael Shapiro

The Rockets are certainly unique among the crop of Western Conference contenders. While the Lakers, Jazz, Nuggets and Mavericks all rely on 7'0" behemoths, Houston has taken a different tact, riding a collection of wings over the last month amid a radical small-ball experiment. 

But while Mike D'Antoni's team is a rarity out West, the Rockets aren't completely alone stylistically. And they may meet their match at the Toyota Center on Thursday. 

The Clippers aren't as devout as Houston in their use of small-ball. Center Ivica Zubac still leads Los Angeles in starts, though the 22-year-old logs just 18.1 minutes per game. Otherwise, head coach Doc Rivers delpoys a slate of wings and traditional power forwards, leaning into the small-ball revolution. 6'7" forward Montrezl Harrell logs significant time at the five. New addition Marcus Morris does the same. Los Angeles leans on a similar formula as the Rockets, albeit to a lesser degree.

“They’re good. They can combat every type of lineup because they’re that good,” Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni told the media on Wednesday. "Individually, they have some great players and they’ll go at you one-on-one. And we have more or less the same thing. It’s going to come down to whoever plays well that night."

Los Angeles' small-ball units have been impressively efficient in 2019-20. The Clippers outscore teams by 17.5 points per 100 possessions when they trot out Harrell, JaMychal Green and Kawhi Leonard in the frontcourt. Play Harrell and Leonard with Paul George, and Los Angeles still sports a plus-9.5 net rating. Zubac is an effective piece, yet its when the Clippers downsize that they're at their most dangerous. 

Both the Rockets and Clippers thrive without a true center in the game, though the conversation surrounding their small-ball tendency needs to be a bit more nuanced. The Clippers trot out eight rotation players at 6'7" or taller. Paul George sometimes plays shooting guard. Their collective length compensates for the center-less lineups. Los Angeles is by no means the shortest team on the block. 

Houston's athletic profile is a touch different. The Rockets lack in height, but they certainly compensate with strength. P.J. Tucker is a brick wall. Post James Harden at your peril. Eric Gordon and Russell Westbrook are on the stouter side for guards, and Robert Covington remains an imposing rim protector. Celtics head coach Brad Stevens has referred to the Rockets as "linebackers" on multiple occasions. Watch Tucker and Covington in the paint, and the description is apt. 

The small-ball label has been pinned on Houston, with the Rockets now standing as the poster child of the league's newest movement. But don't consider D'Antoni's team a complete outlier. Even without a true carbon copy, the Rockets will get a taste of their own medicine on Thursday night. With playoff seeding at stake, the matchup marks one of the Rockets' most important games of the stretch run.

Tip-off from the Toyota Center is slated for 7 p.m. CT. 

Comments

Features

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Rockets Host Workout With Luc Mbah a Moute

Mbah a Moute averaged 7.5 points and 25.6 minutes per game with the Rockets in 2017-18.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Ready for 'High Intensity' Battle vs. Clippers

The Rockets are 2–1 against the Clippers in 2019-20, though all three matchups came before Jan. 1.

Michael Shapiro

Robert Covington Right at Home With Small-Ball Rockets

Covington is averaging 13.4 points and 2.5 blocks per game in his first 10 contests with the Rockets.

Michael Shapiro

Harden Praises R.J. Barrett's 'Confidence', Aggression

Knicks rookie R.J. Barrett tallied a career-high 27 points on 10-18 shooting in Monday's win over the Rockets.

Michael Shapiro

Daryl Morey 'Hated' Westbrook During Thunder Tenure

The Rockets GM acquired Westbrook in July after 11 seasons in Oklahoma City.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets' Rally Falls Short in Loss to Barrett, Knicks

The Knicks tallied 20 offensive rebounds and 64 points in the paint as the Rockets lost 125-123 at Madison Square Garden.

Michael Shapiro

D'Antoni Named Western Conference Coach of the Month

The Rockets went 9–2 in February, closing the month with six consecutive victories.

Michael Shapiro

Harden, Westbrook Create Historic 30-5 Club in February

Harden and Westbrook are the first pair of teammates in NBA history to average 30 points and five assists in the same month.

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook, Rockets Ace Test in Road Win Over Celtics

Russell Westbrook led all scorers with 41 points on 16-27 shooting in Houston's 111-110 victory.

Michael Shapiro

by

BBall Mark

Jaylen Brown: Celtics Forgot 'Other MVP' Westbrook

Russell Westbrook led all scorers with 41 points in the Rockets' 111-110 win in Boston on Saturday night.

Michael Shapiro