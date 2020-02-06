The Clippers acquired forward Marcus Morris in a trade with the Knicks on Thursday, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

New York will reportedly receive Moe Harkless and other assets in the deal, per Charania.

Morris signed a one-year, $15 million contract with the Knicks in July 2019. He will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2020. The Kansas product is averaging a career-high 19.6 points per game in 2019-20 while shooting 43.9% from three. Morris ranks fifth in the NBA in three-point percentage.

Los Angeles adds Morris as it looks to secure a top seed in the Western Conference playoff race. The Clippers enter Thursday second in the West at 36–15 with eight wins in their last 10 games.

The Knicks are trending toward a seventh straight lottery appearance this season. They sit 13th in the Eastern Conference at 15–36.