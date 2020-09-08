SI.com
InsideTheRockets
HomeGame DayFeaturesNews
Search

Eric Gordon Emerging as Key Piece After Frustrating Regular Season

Michael Shapiro

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni has been asked multiple times about Eric Gordon's recent performance over the last week, and D'Antoni has leaned on a familiar refrain.

"You'd be looking at a different coach without him."

D'Antoni's joke comes with more than a modicum of truth. Gordon turned in a 21-point performance vs. Oklahoma City in Game 7, and he's combined for 47 points in two games against the Lakers. The Rockets need a third offensive weapon to survive the Western Conference playoffs, especially as Russell Westbrook struggles. Gordon has more than delivered of late. 

Gordon's impressive stretch shouldn't be a total shock considering his previous playoff success in Houston, though his recent play is at least a relative surprise given Gordon's frustrating 2019-20. The Indiana product played in just nine games to start the year before undergoing knee surgery in November, and Gordon subsequently battled a slate of shin and ankle injuries after the calendar turned into 2020. Gordon dropped 50 on Utah on Jan. 27, marking the highlight of his season. The rest of his year has been a hair short of disaster.

It took Gordon a few games to find his footing after making his bubble debut on Aug. 12, but of late, he's emerged as a dynamic two-way weapon for D'Antoni and Co. Gordon is attacking close-outs with abandon, and his three-point stroke is rounding into form after a brutal regular season. Gordon is an impressive Swiss Army knife at his best, able to beat defenses both at the rim and beyond the arc. James Harden's supporting cast is littered with stationary shooters and a de-facto point center in Westbrook. Gordon's versatility has been crucial to Houston's success. 

"I always have confidence. I’m always going to score the basketball," Gordon said after Game 1. "With my skillset, I can always get to the rim, I can always knock down shots. But if shots are not going down, you got to have another effect on the game."

Gordon's offensive ability is no secret after 12 seasons and 11,000 regular-season points. His defensive impact flies under the radar. D'Antoni has called Gordon one of the best on-ball defenders in basketball, a moniker that's been put to the test against Los Angeles. Gordon is tasked with being the primary defender on LeBron James, and he's largely held up his end of the bargain thus far. Stopping James is a near impossibility. But the three-time champion can be battled, and Gordon made his life difficult in Game 1. Gordon's defense on King James could decide the series.

"What [Gordon] has that we like is strength, just being able to hold his ground," D'Antoni said on Monday. "He is a terrific defender against anybody. He’s one of our better defenders, without a doubt.”

It's unclear which version of Gordon we'll get in Game 3, especially if Westbrook continues to struggle. But it's hard not be encouraged by Gordon's performance of late. He's looked like a true third weapon in recent nights, and his two-way ability is crucial to Houston's Finals hopes. Continuing his Game 1 and Game 2 effort is critical for the Rockets as they look to dethrone the top seed in the Western Conference. 

Comments

Features

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Morey, Rockets Look to Retain Mike D'Antoni After 2019-20

Morey: "We have all our key players signed. I think [D'Antoni] coming back is super important."

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook Struggles Sink Rockets in Game 2 Loss

Westbrook finished Sunday night with just 10 points on 4-15 shooting, adding seven turnovers in the loss.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Shredded by LeBron James, Anthony Davis in Game 2 Loss

James and Davis combined for 62 points on just 41 shots as the Rockets dropped Game 2 of their second-round series

Michael Shapiro

Austin Rivers Finding Rhythm Ahead of Game 2 vs. Lakers

Rivers scored 10 points on 3-4 shooting in Game 1 on Friday, finishing the night with a plus-11 in 16 minutes.

Michael Shapiro

LeBron James Compares Rockets to 'Greatest Show on Turf'

James complimented Houston's offense after Game 1, comparing it to the St. Louis Rams teams of the early 2000s.

Michael Shapiro

James Harden Returns to MVP Form as Rockets Win Game 1

Harden led all scorers with 36 points as he shot 12-20 from the field in Houston's 112-97 win.

Michael Shapiro

by

Michael Shapiro

Covington Shining as Two-Way Force For Small-Ball Rockets

Covington has averaged 2.6 steals and 1.5 blocks in five playoff games with the Rockets, shooting 51 percent from three.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets' Defense Stifles LeBron James, Lakers in Game 1 Win

James scored 20 points on 7-15 shooting as the Rockets sprinted to a double-digit victory in Game 1.

Michael Shapiro

Can P.J. Tucker, Rockets Slow Supersized Lakers?

Houston's small-ball unit will be tested like never before against Anthony Davis and the Lakers in round two.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Role Players Lead Way to Game 7 Win over Thunder

Eric Gordon, Robert Covington and Jeff Green combined for 55 points as the Rockets advanced to a second-round matchup with the Lakers.

Michael Shapiro

by

Anuz Thapa