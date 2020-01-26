InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Features

James Harden Out vs. Nuggets, Doubtful vs. Jazz Due to Thigh Injury

Michael Shapiro

Rockets guard James Harden is out for Sunday's matchup against the Nuggets due to a right thigh injury. Harden is doubtful for Monday's contest in Utah, per Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni. 

Eric Gordon will start in place of Harden at the Pepsi Center in Denver, according to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen. 

Harden hurt his thigh in Friday's win over the Timberwolves in Minnesota. He collided with center Karl-Anthony Towns in the third quarter, limping to the sidelines before briefly riding the exercise bike. Harden returned in the third quarter, but he finished the contest with a season-low 12 points on 3-13 shooting. Harden is shooting hust 22.3% from three since Jan. 8.

The NBA's scoring leader is averaging 36.1 points per game in 2019-20, on pace for his third straight scoring title. Harden won the MVP in 2017-18, and he's been named an All-Star in each of his eight seasons in Houston. 

Russell Westbrook shined in Minnesota as Harden struggled. Houston's point guard led all scorers with 45 points on 16-27 from the field, finishing the night with zero three-point attempts.

The Rockets enter Sunday's afternoon tilt with five losses in their last eight games. They've had success against Denver of late, though, beating the Nuggets by 26 points on New Year's Eve before a 16-point win on Jan. 22. 

Houston is currently fifth in the Western Conference at 28–16. Westbrook and Co. will look to notch a three-game winning streak on Sunday, with tip-off from the Pepsi Center slated for 2:30 p.m. CT. 

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Iverson Praises Harden: 'Keep Doing Your Thing'

Allen Iverson praised the Rockets' shooting guard during an appearance on ABC's pregame show on Saturday night.

Michael Shapiro

Harden Questionable vs. Nuggets With Thigh Injury

James Harden briefly exited the Rockets' win over the Timberwolves on Friday after colliding with center Karl-Anthony Towns.

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook's 45 Points Powers Rockets Past Minnesota

James Harden's struggles continued on Friday as he scored just 12 points on 3-13 shooting.

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook Promises Rebounding Surge: 'I Was BS-ing'

Westbrook has tallied double-digit rebounds in three of his last four games, including a 16-rebound effort against the Nuggets on Wednesday.

Michael Shapiro

James Harden Selected as All-Star Game Starter

Harden has been named an All-Star in each of his eight seasons with the Rockets.

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook Secures Triple-Double Against Every Team

Westbrook finished with a 30-point triple double in a loss to the Thunder on Monday.

Michael Shapiro

by

Ct33

Westbrook Finding Rhythm Amid Efficient Stretch

The Rockets point guard is averaging 29.8 points per game since Dec. 31 on 51.9% shooting.

Michael Shapiro

Harden Looks to End Slump: 'It's All About Me'

Harden is shooting just 23.1% from three in his last seven games, including a 1-17 effort against the Thunder on Monday.

Michael Shapiro

by

Ct33

James Harden Ends Slump as Rockets Thrash Nuggets

Harden scored 27 points on just 13 shots as the Rockets snapped a four-game losing streak.

Michael Shapiro

Michael Porter Jr. Hurts Back, Out vs. Rockets

Denver's rookie reportedly tweaked his back in pregame warm-ups at the Toyota Center on Wednesday.

Michael Shapiro