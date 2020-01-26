Rockets guard James Harden is out for Sunday's matchup against the Nuggets due to a right thigh injury. Harden is doubtful for Monday's contest in Utah, per Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni.

Eric Gordon will start in place of Harden at the Pepsi Center in Denver, according to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen.

Harden hurt his thigh in Friday's win over the Timberwolves in Minnesota. He collided with center Karl-Anthony Towns in the third quarter, limping to the sidelines before briefly riding the exercise bike. Harden returned in the third quarter, but he finished the contest with a season-low 12 points on 3-13 shooting. Harden is shooting hust 22.3% from three since Jan. 8.

The NBA's scoring leader is averaging 36.1 points per game in 2019-20, on pace for his third straight scoring title. Harden won the MVP in 2017-18, and he's been named an All-Star in each of his eight seasons in Houston.

Russell Westbrook shined in Minnesota as Harden struggled. Houston's point guard led all scorers with 45 points on 16-27 from the field, finishing the night with zero three-point attempts.

The Rockets enter Sunday's afternoon tilt with five losses in their last eight games. They've had success against Denver of late, though, beating the Nuggets by 26 points on New Year's Eve before a 16-point win on Jan. 22.

Houston is currently fifth in the Western Conference at 28–16. Westbrook and Co. will look to notch a three-game winning streak on Sunday, with tip-off from the Pepsi Center slated for 2:30 p.m. CT.