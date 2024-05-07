Rockets' Amen Thompson Falls Short of Rookie of the Year Ballot
HOUSTON — Since the start of the team's rebuilding project in January 2021, the Houston Rockets have had three consecutive top-five picks. Unfortunately, neither of the Rockets' top prospects took home Rookie of the Year honors.
The NBA announced Monday evening that San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama won the honor after averaging 21.4 points and 10.6 rebounds in 71 games. Wembanyama won over several candidates, including Rockets' Amen Thompson.
Given his slow start to his career, Thompson may not have been a qualified candidate due to injuries and an illness. However, his performance in March showcased how the former OverTime Elite prospect could have been a solid contender.
The Rockets embarked on a late push toward the Play-In Tournament in March, where they finished with a league-best 13-2 record. Thompson played a significant role in Houston's success. He started in place of Alperen Şengün and averaged 13.1 points and 8.2 rebounds. As a starter, Thompson improved his game to impact the Rockets' on-court play with his development as an off-ball player.
However, Thompson showcased his versatility during the final game of the season. In the absence of Fred VanVleet, Thompson recorded his first career triple-double with 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists to lead the Rockets to a 116-105 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.
Steve Francis was the last player to win Rookie of the Year as a member of the Rockets. The former All-Star point guard finished with 18.0 points, 6.6 assists and 5.3 rebounds in 77 games.
