Rockets Draft: Best Wing Options to Choose From
With the 2024 NBA Draft approaching, adding talent to a rising Houston Rockets roster is on the horizon. While the Rockets don’t necessarily need to draft a specific position — and should go best available — talent on the wing is what is most needed.
If that's the direction Rockets GM Rafael Stone goes on draft night, who are some of the best wings that could be on the board when Houston is on the clock?
Dalton Knecht (Tennessee)
Although he’s an older prospect at 23 years old, Knecht is one of the most NBA-ready players in this class. At 6-foot-6, he’s a dynamic scorer with great size and a very reliable jumper.
He does have much room to improve on the defensive end, but should be able to fit well within a scheme given his basketball IQ. In either case, he could be an instant impact rookie in Houston.
Ron Holland (G League)
He’s not a reliable perimeter shooter at this point, but Holland has as much two-way upside as anyone in this class. There’s still a real chance he rises in the pre-draft process and is selected in the top-three, but if he falls within reach of the Rockets he would be a great selection.
Holland has qualities and traits that resemble both Cam Whitmore and Tari Eason, proving to be an impact player with an elite motor. At minimum, he’ll be a versatile defender and good slasher early in his career.
Tidjane Salaun (International)
Although he’s a bit more raw than some of the other wings in the lottery conversation, Salaun has a high ceiling and great baseline tools. The French combo forward stands at 6-foot-9 and will still be 18 years old on the night of the 2024 NBA Draft.
Salaun is known for being a good 3-point shooter with the size to shoot over defenders, but is also a very good athlete. He plays above the rim and finishes hard as a driver attacking the defense.
