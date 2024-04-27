Rockets Draft: Identifying Positional Need
With a likely top-10 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Houston Rockets should have quite a few options to choose from. There’s a high chance that a quality player at every position and skillset will be on the board.
While Houston is at a point in its rebuild in which the front office should probably just draft the best available player — irrespective of position — it is interesting to think about what positions and skillsets this team needs now and into the future.
For starters, the point guard spot seems pretty firm. Fred VanVleet will run the offense in the upcoming season and potentially beyond, but Amen Thompson is the team’s point guard of the future longer term.
When it comes to off-ball guards, the Rockets also have a tremendous amount of talent already. Jalen Green surged towards the end of last season, while Cam Whitmore also appears to be a cornerstone piece behind him.
At center, Alperen Sengun is clearly the face of the franchise at this point and will likely be a top option for this team into the future. Furthermore, Steven Adams was acquired last season via trade by the Rockets and will be back healthy playing for the team next season.
Alongside those centers in the frontcourt, Houston has several quality options depending on the nightly matchup. Jabari Smith Jr. is a 6-foot-11 forward with a modern skillset, but lacks strength and physicality. Conversely, Tari Eason is a bit undersized, but is extremely aggressive and is a fantastic rebounder and spark plug.
When it comes to traditional wings, this is where the Rockets do lack some depth. Sure, Whitmore can slide up a spot or Eason can move down a spot to play what historically has been known as the small forward position, but otherwise Dillon Brooks is the only quality option at that position. While he’s a solid piece, he likely isn’t the wing of the future in Houston.
As such, that appears to be the position of need as this team looks forward. A perimeter player who can knock down triples match up with opposing combo forwards would be a solid option in the 2024 NBA Draft.
There should be several prospects who fit that mold when the Rockets are on the clock in June. But again, Houston doesn’t necessarily have to draft for positional fit at this point.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.