Houston Rockets Guard Listed as One of Top NBA Summer League Players
The Houston Rockets had highs and lows at this year's NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. They would finish with a 1-4 record at the mini-camp, but more importantly for the team was the progress and growth that second-year guard Reed Sheppard showed ahead of his increased role for the Rockets' regular season squad.
Finishing his second year of NBA Summer League play, the former No. 3 overall pick averaged 23 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and four steals in his two games of play for the Rockets. His scoring and shooting capabilities were on full display for coaches and fans to see, with his three-point shooting being one his best contributions to the team this upcoming season.
Houston will need Sheppard to be a solid scoring option off the bench and will look to the former Kentucky Wildcat to be one of the team's sharpshooters, as three-point shooting was not one of the team's strong points last season.
The Ringer website would feature the Rockets guard in its Seven Spotlight Stealers of 2025 NBA Summer League, detailing the staff's favorite players from this year's mini-camp and also providing potential projections for these players. Included with Reed Sheppard were other Summer League standouts, such as Dallas Mavericks' Cooper Flagg, Washington Wizards' Tre Johnson, and Los Angeles Lakers' Bronny James.
Michael Pina of The Ringer would go into detail on Reed Sheppard's Summer League success ahead of the regular season.
"Last year’s third pick has more than enough talent and skill to immediately contribute at the NBA level," said Pina. "Through two games, the 21-year-old scored 46 points in 61 minutes, attacking downhill, getting to his spots in the midrange, and generally looking comfortable with the ball in his hands. His athleticism popped a few times on defense, too, where Sheppard’s instincts, relentlessness, and athleticism can shine. The Rockets don’t need him to take over games this season, and as a backup point guard who’s asked to run the show for a couple of stints every night, he may be overqualified."
Heading into the season, Rockets fans will be excited to see if their second-year guard can continue his scoring success from the Summer League to the regular season. He's unlikely to start with Houston retaining Fred VanVleet on a new contract. Still with an increased role on the horizon, Sheppard will likely take the helm of the second unit and even the Rockets' potential sixth man this season, depending on how he starts off.
With only fall training camps remaining, Sheppard will be a player to monitor as we gear up for the 2025-26 NBA season.