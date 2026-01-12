Rockets' Tari Eason, Reed Sheppard Rank Among NBA's Most Improved Shooters

The 2025-26 Houston Rockets have proven capable of beating anyone. Or at least staying in the game with anyone.

The Rockets snagged a victory over the Denver Nuggets when Denver was at full strength not too long ago. Houston also nearly pulled off a surprising victory over the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder on opening night.

The Rockets have also proven capable of losing to anyone, as they tend to let their foot off the gas when facing teams that aren't necessarily a threat.

There are a litany of examples.

But we can start with the most recent losses against the Portland Trail Blazers.

There's no need to look any further.

The Rockets have undoubtedly more talent than the Blazers.

Sure, Houston was without Alperen Sengun in both games but the Blazers have been taking the court without Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday and Scoot Henderson.

That can't be the excuse.

The real issue was Houston's dismal long-range shooting in both games.

In Wednesday's 103-102 loss, the Rockets shot 8-of-36 from deep.

Good for 22.2 percent.

In Friday's loss, Houston shot 10-of-44 from three

Also good for 22 percent. (22.7 percent, to be exact).

Such long-range shooting displays are a bit of a surprise for this year's Rockets ball club, as they shoot 37.6 percent from deep -- good for fourth-best in the league.

Just a year ago, Houston fared 21st in long-range shooting efficiency, at a 35.3 percent clip.

The Rockets' shooting improvement has been largely attributed to Reed Sheppard and Tari Eason, who rank atop NBA.com's list of most improved shooters.

The writer, John Schuhmann, explained, starting with Sheppard.

"After struggling to crack the Rockets’ rotation as a rookie, Reed Sheppard has played more like the guy that GMs predicted to be the best player in his Draft class."

Sheppard has had the second-highest jump in the league in effective field goal percentage. Last season he fared at 45.2 percent, whereas this year he's topping out at 56.6 percent.

Only Deandre Ayton has fared better in the league.

Sheppard also ranks second in pull-up effective shooting, at 50 percent effective, compared to 34.6 effective shooting just one season ago.

Eason also stood out to the writer.

"Tari Eason shot just 34.5% on four attempts per 36 minutes over his first three seasons in the league, but is at 46.8% on seven attempts per 36 this season. His 56% from the corners is the best mark among 56 players with at least 50 attempts."

Eason has had the second-highest jump in overall 3-point shooting percentage, as he's shooting 46.8 percent from three, compared to 34.2 percent last season.