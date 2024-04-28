What Does a Rookie Extension Look Like For Rockets' Jalen Green?
HOUSTON — General manager Rafael Stone has his first significant decision to make when it comes to Jalen Green. After taking the former G League Ignite prospect with the No. 2 pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, Green is due for his first contract extension.
His performance during the back half of the 2023-24 season is worth the rookie max. However, it is unlikely that the Rockets will offer the max, which is worth five years for $225 million.
ESPN's Bobby Marks proposed a five-year deal that he felt best matched Green's production through the first three seasons, as well as the All-Star potential he possesses.
"I’m not writing [Green] a five-year, $225-million extension check — five years, $160 million, that’s fair," Marks said. "More than Devin Vassell. Better player [Green], upside is probably higher. He’s closer to an All-Star year."
Green was the only player the Rockets had to appear in all 82 games. Although his scoring slightly declined from the previous year, Green developed into a more all-around player. He averaged 19.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
His best game of the season came on March 19. Green scored a season-high 42 points on 12-of-21 shooting to lead the Rockets to a 23-point win.
"For him, this is who you are," coach Ime Udoka said. "Although you had ups and downs, I loved the resiliency. He played 82 games. Played through injury, fatigue, frustration. Never complained, never wavered from the work he put in, and was rewarded with that towards the end of the season.
"It takes time for everyone. You see the talent and potential. To see him fight through that and achieve that late in the season, we were all very proud of him."
