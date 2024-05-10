Ime Udoka To Represent Rockets At 2024 NBA Draft Lottery in Chicago
The NBA will hold the 2024 Draft Lottery on Sunday, and for the second consecutive year, coach Ime Udoka will represent the Houston Rockets. The lottery will begin at 2 p.m. CT, right before the start of the Game 3 contest between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers. Kelly Iko of The Athletic was the first to report.
Udoka's first appearance came in 2023, nearly a month after he took over as coach of the Rockets. Houston fell one ping-pong ball short of the No. 1 overall pick and the right to draft Victor Wembanyama, who won Rookie of the Year as a member of the San Antonio Spurs.
With Udoka, the Rockets received the No. 4 pick. Despite missing out on a generational talent, Houston still came away from the draft in good shape. They landed the No. 4 overall pick used to draft former OverTime Elite prospect Amen Thompson.
During the final 18 games of the regular season, Thompson came into his own — averaging 13.1 points and 8.2 rebounds. As a starter who replaced the injured Alperen Sengun, Thompson improved his game to impact the Rockets' on-court play with his development as an off-ball player.
Due to the trade that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in January 2021, the Rockets will obtain one of the top prospects from the 2024 NBA Draft.
The Nets' pick has a 50.7 percent chance of landing the ninth overall pick, and the draft selection has a 4.5 percent chance of reaching No. 1 overall. The 2002 Draft lottery marked the final time the Rockets held the top overall selection, used to draft future Hall of Famer Yao Ming.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.