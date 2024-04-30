Rockets' Rafael Stone Finishes Fifth in NBA Executive of the Year
HOUSTON — General manager Rafael Stone has every reason to be happy this offseason. The Houston Rockets made a 19-game improvement during the 2023-24 season. The results led to the Rockets finishing with their first winning record (41-41) for the first time since Stone took the helm as general manager in October 2020.
The decisions Stone made to revamp the Rockets last summer have led to the franchise having a promising future. And now, Stone has received some recognition.
The NBA announced Tuesday morning that Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens won NBA Executive of the Year. Stone, while tied with Nico Harrison of the Dallas Mavericks, finished fifth in voting. Stone received two first-place votes and one for third place.
Stone had one of the best off-seasons in the league despite the Rockets missing out on the postseason for the fourth consecutive year. He hired coach Ime Udoka following the jettison of Stephen Silas in April.
Houston entered free agency with a great deal of cap space. Stone used the available money to sign free agents Dillon Brooks, Jeff Green, Jock Landale and Fred VanVleet. Each offseason acquisition played a vital role in Houston's success.
He also added two cornerstone prospects, Amen Thompson (No. 4 overall) and Cam Whitmore (No. 20 overall), during the 2023 NBA Draft. Stone's success awarded him a multi-year contract extension, which was signed in January, according to ESPN.
"I'm very happy to be here," Stone said on April 16. "I'm very thankful to Tillman and the Fertitta family. They've been great people to work for and with. Thankful to Ime (Udoka, the Rockets' coach) and his staff. Likewise, it's been a really, really enjoyable year. I do think we have the chance to build something very special here. That is very much my goal."
