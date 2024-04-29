Rockets GM Rafael Stone Wants Steven Adams To Be 'Steven'
HOUSTON — Houston Rockets general manager Rafael Stone is thrilled about the addition of Steven Adams. He obtained the veteran big man in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies in February. He could not make his Rockets' debut due to a season-ending knee injury that had him sidelined for the entire 2023-24 season.
Adams is one of several reasons why Stone believes he doesn't have to revamp the roster as much this off-season. In a recent interview with Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network, Stone reiterated his excitement for Adams.
"I just want Steven to be Steven, and I think he’s going to be Steven," Stone said. "I think he’s going to get every rebound — or, if he doesn’t, he’ll just block out the entire team.
"He’s already been around the team enough so that his personality is something I’m looking forward to enjoying, 24/7. And his physicality and force on the court is something that is not really replicated in the NBA, and we feel like we’re lucky to have him."
Adams began his career as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2015. He was a first-round pick and has since established himself as one of the league's top enforcers, averaging 8.2 rebounds and 1.0 blocks across 706 career games.
Stone believes Adams would be a great backup to rising star Alperen Şengün. Despite not playing for the entire season, Adams was recently voted near the top of the league's "toughest players during The Athletic's latest anonymous player poll.
