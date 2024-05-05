Rockets To Be Trade Suitor For Clippers' Paul George?
HOUSTON — The Los Angeles Clippers have entered an offseason full of uncertainty. For the third consecutive year since 2021, the Clippers' season came to an end in the first round amid a 4-2 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.
Another disappointing postseason run could result in All-Star forward Paul George ending his five-year tenure. George will have plenty of teams trying to acquire his services this summer. According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the Houston Rockets could be one of several teams who could try and land his talents.
"George could also have a larger market than only teams with cap space this summer," Scotto said. "Theoretically, George could opt into his contract and be traded with the understanding he'd work out a new deal, which would open up possibilities for teams like the Kings, Heat, Rockets, Mavericks, and others looking to acquire another star to fortify their championship-contending chances going into next season."
General manager Rafael Stone said he would likely keep Houston's roster the same after a successful 41-41 season. However, Stone vowed that he would not rule out a chance of adding a superb talent if given the opportunity. Could that be George?
Since entering the league as a first-round pick by the Indiana Pacers in 2010, George has been one of the league's top two-way players. He has averaged 20.8 points for his career. His addition would not only be enough to help the Rockets reach their playoff aspirations next season. But George's addition could catapult the Rockets into championship contention.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.