We'd be remiss to dive into Sunday's recap of the Rockets' 117-110 loss to the Nuggets without a brief note on the passing of Kobe Bryant. The Lakers legend was the defining player of his era, an indelible figure not just for those in the NBA, but for the millions of fans who have grown to love the game of basketball over the last two decades. The NBA community lost one of its brightest stars on Sunday. The game will not be the same without him.

The Rockets appeared quite affected by Bryant's passing pregame. Austin Rivers warmed up with tears in his eyes, and Tyson Chandler was emotional on the bench in the first quarter. The moment of silence at the Pepsi Center in Denver was a nice gesture. The chants of "Kobe" from the crowd was additionally touching.

Here are three takeaways from the on-court action on Sunday as the Rockets' fell to 28–17 in 2019-20.

Nuggets' Frontcourt Feasts

James Harden missed Sunday's contest due to a thigh injury, but it wasn't backcourt woes that cost the Rockets in Denver. The Nuggets bullied Houston inside at the Pepsi Center, winning the points-in-the-paint and free-throw battle on Sunday. Center Nikola Jokic led the way, waltzing to a 24-point triple double on 50% shooting. The Nuggets star center wasn't the only big with a strong night.

Jerami Grant led Denver with 25 points on just 12 shots, and forward Michael Porter Jr. added 17 point and nine boards. The Rockets remain thin on the front line, especially when head coach Mike D'Antoni opts to play only one center across 48 minutes. The Rockets' roster shortcomings bit them in a major way on Sunday.

Westbrook Channels OKC Form

Russell Westbrook was forced into a ball-dominant role on Sunday as Harden sat out, and Houston's point guard turned back the clock in the Rockets' loss. Westbrook scored 32 points on 29 shots on Sunday (including an 0-1 mark from three) and he added seven assists and seven rebounds. The Oklahoma City version of Westbrook was on full display against Denver.

It wasn't all positive for Westbrook and the Rockets. He finished the night with a season-high 10 turnovers, including three in the fourth quarter. Westbrook kept the Rockets in the game for much of Sunday's contest, but it was too little too late without Harden in tow. Westbrook will sit out against Utah on Monday due to rest, getting his next chance to help the Rockets in Portland on Wednesday.

Gordon Wavers Again

Eric Gordon has been the Rockets' bellwether of late. He shot just 33% from three in Houston's four game losing streak from Jan. 14-20, then erupted for a combined 52 points as the Rockets ripped off wins over the Nuggets and Timberwolves. Sunday was another rough outing for Houston's sixth man. Gordon finished the night 5-14 from the field and 2-10 from three, ending the night with a team-worst minus-10 in 35 minutes. He may have to carry the Rockets in Utah as Houston may be forced to play without James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

Up Next: at Utah on Monday

The road doesn't get any easier for the Rockets following their loss to the Nuggets. Houston will remain in the mountain time zone on Monday, facing the Jazz in the second night of a back-to-back. D'Antoni and Co. could be quite short-handed on Monday night. Westbrook will sit out the contest in the second night of a back-to-back, while Harden is doubtful due to his thigh injury.

Tip-off from Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City is slated for 8 p.m. CT.