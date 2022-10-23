Rockets Fall To 0-3 Following Loss To Bucks

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets sustained their third consecutive loss to begin the 2022-23 campaign. The Rockets fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in a 125-105 loss Saturday night inside the Fiserv Forum arena.

Jalen Green led the Rockets in scoring for the second game in a row with 22 points while connecting on six out of his 19 attempts from the field. Kevin Porter Jr. added 18 points while recording seven assists, five rebounds and two steals in the loss.

The Rockets came out flat against the Bucks on the second night of a back-to-back. Milwaukee opened the game on an 11-0 run and never relinquished the lead.

Behind 20 first-half points from two-time league MVP winner Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks extended their lead to 24 points before entering the halftime break up 67-48. Antetokounmpo finished the game with 44 points and a dozen rebounds.

A triple made by Jabari Smith Jr. cut the Bucks' lead down to 12 at the 8:52 mark of the third quarter, but the Rockets could not sustain their offensive momentum into the final period.

Smith recorded the first double-double of his career with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Usman Garuba started in place of Bruno Fernando, who missed his first game of the season due to a knee injury. Garuba recorded eight rebounds, six points and four steals amid his season debut.

After the loss, the Rockets will try to end their three-game losing streak Monday against the 2-0 Utah Jazz. Tip-off is slated for 7 pm CT inside the Toyota Center.

