Rockets Announce Arena and Game Experience Enhancements For 2022-23 Season

HOUSTON — Ahead of the Houston Rockets home opener for the 2022-23 campaign Friday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, the franchise and Toyota Center announced several enhanced arena and in-game experiences.

The top enhanced attraction for the Rockets will be their continued partnership with Grammy award-winning hip-hop artist Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson.

The two respective parties have joined together to promote Jacksons' Sire Spirits Social Club, which offers fans a great view of the court with a fine dining experience in a high-end, club-like setting complete with premium cocktail service.

The PNC Club now features dynamic murals created by local artist Reginald C. Adams, a world-renowned award-winning illustrator. Adams' work in the PNC Club was selected by fans over the summer at through their website and social media.

Eight local artists were also commissioned to decorate the electrical boxes outside Toyota Center.

As part of the Rockets' expanded partnership with Memorial Hermann, nursing stations was added to the concourse levels at Toyota Center. The Rockets and Memorial Hermann also partnered to install additional baby-changing stations in restrooms throughout the arena.

The Rockets insinuated more local flavor into their arena entertainment with a variety of Houston music producers dubbed Clutch City Beats — who will have their tracks played during home games and on social media during the season.

The Rockets Team Shop will feature the franchise's San Diego Rockets-themed Hardwood Classics apparel in celebration of their 55th anniversary season. The Rockets will debut their San Diego classic jersey against the Indiana Pacers on Friday, Nov. 18.

