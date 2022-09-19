Exclusive: Jabari Smith's Work Ethic Tailor-Made For Rockets Rebuild

HOUSTON — Marquis Daniels, director of player development under coach Bruce Pearl at Auburn University, had one piece of advice for Jabari Smith Jr. following the events of the 2022 NBA Draft in June.

"Keep that chip on your shoulders. They overlooked you two times already — do not give them a third."

Smith entered the draft as the consensus No. 1 pick, well on his way to the Orlando Magic. If the franchise decided to take another sought-after prospect, Smith Jr. felt so confident in his draft stock that he did not attend a pre-draft workout beyond the Oklahoma City Thunder, who held the No. 2 pick.

But inside the Barclays Center, the Houston Rockets made Smith the third pick of the night. The Magic and Thunder passed on his services in favor of drafting Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren at picks one and two.

Despite missing out on the top overall selection for the second consecutive year, some believe the Rockets landed the best player in the draft.

Daniels was front and center for Smith's growth during his lone year in college, as the former NBA veteran oversaw the development of Auburn's new star.

But his impression of Smith went beyond the 16.9 points and 7.4 rebounds he averaged to become the SEC Freshman of the Year honoree. Daniels was more impressed by Smith's work ethic behind the scenes, which has him believing the 6-foot-10 forward will be a prominent fit with the Rockets.

"It was a joy to have the opportunity to watch him grow from day to day," Daniels said. "Just seeing him put all of the small things together while learning the game on another level. A lot of people just play. But he was able to learn while playing, and I think that was huge for his growth."

Daniels said Smith was never a player who shied away from asking questions. He has a strong will to learn. And once Smith understood the basic structure, he applied the lesson to the basketball court.

Smith's yearning to become a better player is tailor-made for coach Stephen Silas' apply and learn guidelines entering the 2022-23 campaign.

At the helm of the Rockets' rebuilding project, Silas understands the patience and learning curve each player must go through to reach their NBA potential. For his players to experience growth on the court, Silas gives his players adequate time to apply the lessons learned throughout the season.

Silas' blueprint was on display when Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. averaged a combined 20.5 points following the All-Star break last season.

Daniels cannot remember a day when Smith came into the facility without the intention of enhancing his game. After one lousy performance during the 2021-22 season, Daniels said Smith spent the entire practice working on his fundamentals.

"He came in and was like, 'I need to get back to my basics,'" Daniels said. "I was like, 'How old are you?' When most kids come in, they just want to work on their crossovers and 3-point shooting. But with Jabari, every time he caught the ball, he was working on getting into his triple-threat position.

"Jabari doesn't have a ceiling. He's big on watching game film and studying what guys like to do. He is a student of the game and the ultimate competitor."

Following the draft, Smith was thrilled to be joining the Rockets. He was happy to be achieving his dreams of playing in the NBA but irked by the idea of falling outside the top two. The results of the draft motivated Smith to continue enhancing his game.

The work ethic that made him a McDonald's All-American in high school and the NABC Freshman of the Year winner at Auburn is starting to show during the premature stages of Smith's pro career.

After a one-and-done year at Auburn, Daniels felt Smith's ball-handling skills could use some improvements entering the NBA. But while watching his former collegiate athlete during the NBA's Summer League tournament in July, Daniels noticed progression.

Smith was the only top-five prospect to play all five games in Las Vegas, averaging 14.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Rockets.

Daniels believes Smith's work ethic as a rookie will debunk the skepticism that led to his draft stock falling to No. 3 in June.

Daniels helped Smith's skill set develop into one of the top collegiate prospects during the 2021-22 campaign. And ahead of his first season in Houston, Daniels will continue to be a confidant to Smith, who is always open to sharing advice to help with his NBA evolution outside of Auburn.

"Jabari has been locked in since day one — he came in here with a different mentality," Daniels said. "As a freshman, his mindset is well beyond his age...Don't put too much pressure on yourself. Just go out there, have fun and enjoy the game."

