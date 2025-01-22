Cam Whitmore Under Pressure For Rockets

Inside The Rockets

Houston Rockets guard Cam Whitmore is facing a lot of pressure from multiple angles.

Jan 16, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Cam Whitmore (7) reacts after scoring a basket during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets have a deep rotation, which is exactly what teams in the contender conversation hope to have.

This sparks competition amongst the players on the roster for playing time, and one person that has been on the fringe hopping in and out of the rotation is second-year pro Cam Whitmore.

Because of this, ESPN writer Michael Wright named him as the player under the most pressure for the Rockets.

"One of the talented young players on Houston's roster,is on a team-friendly deal that runs through 2026-27 with salaries of $3.4 million, $3.5 million and $5.5 million. The problem is he hasn't become a consistent mainstay in the rotation. The 20th pick of the 2023 draft, Whitmore has demonstrated his ability as a scorer, shooting 43.9% from the field. But he was out of Houston's rotation the majority of the first two months this season and has expressed frustration with his current role. Although GM Rafael Stone doesn't anticipate making changes to the roster, a change of scenery might be beneficial for Whitmore," Wright writes.

Whitmore is under pressure to perform, which he hasn't had much of an issue with since re-joining the rotation in the middle of the season. However, feeling comfort in his role as a complementary player rather than a star like he was in college has been a challenge for him.

If Whitmore can find a way to contribute in this way down the line, the Rockets should be in great shape.

