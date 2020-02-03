The Rockets are "actively discussing several trade scenarios," regarding center Clint Capela, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Capela has missed the last two games due to a right heel contusion, and he will not return to the floor until he is pain free, according to head coach Mike D'Antoni. Capela has been battling the heel injury since he missed back-to-back games in late December.

Houston is currently engaged in "three-way trade possibilities," and it is likely seeking upgrades on the wing and in the frontcourt, per Wojnarowski. Timberwolves forward Robert Covington has previously been a target of the Rockets. Houston could deal Capela for draft picks, then turn those into an "impact wing player," per Wojnarowski.

The Hawks are among the teams potentially interested in Capela. They previously engaged in trade talks regarding Pistons center Andre Drummond, and they gave reportedly discussed a deal for Thunder center Steven Adams.

Capela is averaging 13.9 points per game in 2019-20, and a career-high 13.8 rebounds per game. Houston is 2–0 in its last two games without Capela, increasingly relying on a small-ball starting five with P.J. Tucker at center. The Rockets defeated the Pelicans on Sunday despite losing the rebounding battle 63-43. New Orleans rookie Zion Williamson finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds in his Toyota Center debut.

The Rockets advanced to 31–18 in 2019-20 with Sunday's victory, winning five of their last seven games in advance of Tuesday's matchup against the Hornets.

Tip-off from the Toyota Center on Tuesday is slated for 7 p.m. CT.