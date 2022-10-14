Darius Days Signs With Rockets, Tari Eason Excited For Reunion

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets made several roster changes during their final week of training camp and preseason action.

Tuesday evening, the Rockets waived forward Maurice Harkless and guard Theo Maledon, who the team acquired in the eight-player deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder. And less than 24 hours after reuniting with Trhae Mitchell, the Rockets released their summer league prospect on Wednesday.

But amid the roster changes, the Rockets claimed forward Darius Days off waivers from the Miami Heat. According to his collegiate teammate Tari Eason, Days is a player the Rockets will value.

"Days is an ultra-good dude and a super competitor," Eason said. "Regardless of our relationship, he is someone who is needed. He has a role and is a fit for us, and I am excited to see what he does."

Days and Eason played one season together at LSU. They led the Tigers to a 22-12 record, while Days finished his senior season ranked second in scoring after averaging 13.7 points. Eason led LSU in scoring off the bench after averaging 16.9 points.

Although he possesses a solid 3-point shot, Eason said Days' best on-court attribute is his ability to rebound.

After averaging a team-high 7.8 rebounds throughout the 2021-22 season, Days finished his collegiate career with 830 rebounds — which is 10th in LSU men's basketball history.

As an undrafted rookie, Days played for the San Antonio Spurs during the 2022 Summer League Tournament in Las Vegas. He averaged 13.7 points and 10.0 rebounds across five games.

With the NBA one week away from the start of the regular season, teams will be required to cut their roster down from 20 to 15 players before Monday at 5 P.M. ET.

