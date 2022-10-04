Rockets Rookie Tari Eason: Steal of the Draft?

Most of the attention surrounding the Houston Rockets in June's 2022 NBA Draft was focused on the No. 3 overall selection of Jabari Smith Jr., and rightfully so.

And after Houston's preseason-opening 134-96 blowout win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, he showed he's on track toward proving the Rockets right. Smith Jr. tied a team-high 21 points on 5 of 8 shooting from deep to go along with eight rebounds.

But the player he tied in scoring with? Fellow rookie Tari Eason, who Houston selected with the 17th overall pick in the first round. Eason, an athletic standout during his time with the Cincinnati Bearcats and LSU Tigers, posted 21 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 21 minutes off the bench. He also threw down an unofficial windmill dunk for good measure, but it was called back to a clear-path foul.

Eason is living up to the love he received in the NBA's annual GM survey released Tuesday. When NBA executives were asked about who could shape out to be the biggest steal in this year's draft, 17 percent of them said Eason, which tied him for first place in vote percentage with Detroit Pistons rookie Jalen Duren.

At pick No. 17, Eason is the lowest-selected player in the top five of this list on the survey.

Eason's unique skillset - which offers natural athleticism, an all-around motor, and raw shooting ability - gives Rockets fans another reason to feel excited about this season.

Eason and the Rockets will continue preseason play on Thursday at the Toyota Center against the Toronto Raptors.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN