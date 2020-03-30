InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
News
Features
Game Day

Rockets GM Daryl Morey: NBA Season 'Will Be Back For Sure' Despite COVID-19 Suspension

Michael Shapiro

Monday marks the 19th day without NBA due to the coronavirus outbreak, but the Rockets remain optimistic as the league eyes a return to play in the summer. 

Rockets CEO Tad Brown said "we're going to get this season in," in an interview with RocketsWire's Ben DuBose on Saturday, and Houston general manager Daryl Morey echoed the sentiment in a Facebook Q&A on Sunday.

"I don’t know [when], but we will be back for sure," Morey said after a virtual watch party for the documentary Where Amazing Happened. “We are prepping for playing Denver in case we go right to [the] playoffs. ...I don’t think we will go right to playoffs, though."

The NBA has not set a return date for the 2019-20 season, and what is currently an indefinite suspension could perhaps become a cancelation. Yet there has been discussion of a potential timeline for games to resume. 

The league reportedly eyes the end of August as the latest possible end date for 2019-20, and Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said the NBA could return, "hopefully by the middle of May." The NBA could also alter its schedule if games come back. Regular-season games could be cut or eliminated, and the early rounds of the playoffs could become five-game series. 

Houston currently sits No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24. James Harden leads the NBA in scoring at 34.4 points per game, while Russell Westbrook has reemerged as an All-NBA player over the last two months. Westbrook averaged 31.7 and 6.8 assists points per game in the 23 contests after Jan. 1, shooting 52.7% from the field. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Happy 30th Anniversary to Hakeem Olajuwon's Quadruple-Double

Olajuwon tallied 18 points, 16 rebounds, 10 assists and 11 blocks against the Bucks on March 29, 1990.

Michael Shapiro

Looking Back at Westbrook, Harden March Madness Moments

Russell Westbrook went to back-to-back Final Fours with UCLA, while James Harden reached the Round of 32 with Arizona State in 2009.

Michael Shapiro

P.J. Tucker Ponders Harden vs. Westbrook 1-on-1 Matchup

Tucker: "Out the gate, Russ is going to come playing so hard and James is going be just chilling."

Michael Shapiro

Rockets CEO Tad Brown: Coronavirus Won't End NBA Season

Brown: "We’re going to get this season in, and I do feel that we’re going to have regular-season games."

Michael Shapiro

Giannis Says James Harden is Hardest Player to Guard

Antetokounmpo and Harden exchanged verbal jabs in February after the Bucks star said his team was targeting Harden in the All-Star Game.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets to Air Documentary Reliving 22-Game Win Streak

The Rockets will host a virtual watch party on March 29 for "Where Amazing Happened" a documentary detailing Houston's 22-game win streak in 2007-08.

Michael Shapiro

D'Antoni Donates $100,000 to Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund

D'Antoni: "The whole community has to band together an do what we can do."

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook Promotes Angeleno Campaign on Good Morning America

Westbrook and his wife, Nina, are raising money for the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles during the coronavirus outbreak.

Michael Shapiro

Ben McLemore Gathers Respirator Masks During COVID-19 Crisis

Houston's guard has partnered with C3 International to purchase and donate N95 respirator masks to those in need.

Michael Shapiro

James Harden, Russell Westbrook Await Olympic Return in 2021

Both Harden and Westbrook will be eyeing their second Olympic gold medals if they are on Team USA in 2021.

Michael Shapiro