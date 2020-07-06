InsideTheRockets
Daryl Morey: Rockets Should 'Benefit' From Second Training Camp

Michael Shapiro

NBA teams will head to Orlando in preparation for the season's restart later this week, and each of the 22 organizations still playing will hold a de-facto training camp before the regular season resumes on July 30. For the Rockets, the period of practices and scrimmages could prove to be especially valuable. 

Houston underwent significant roster turnover in 2019-20, adding three legitimate rotation pieces in February. The biggest move was swapping Clint Capela for Robert Covington before the trade deadline–officially beginning Houston's small-ball era–but a pair of post-deadline additions have also made an impact. Jeff Green appears entrenched as the Rockets' backup center, and DeMarre Carroll should see a modicum of minutes in Orlando. With a slate of new faces on the roster, the next two weeks should help Houston's cohesion.

"Because we had a major change to the components of the team, we do think a second training camp benefits us," Rockets general manager Daryl Morey told the media in a Zoom call on Monday. "Getting more time to drill and rep things will allow us more time to integrate Covington in."

Morey and the Rockets should be encouraged by the results of their roster turnover before the NBA's COVID-19 suspension. Houston went 8–6 in 14 games after acquiring Covington, pulling off wins over the Lakers, Celtics and Jazz. The Rockets dropped contests against the Knicks and Timberwolves before the league's hiatus, though those losses can be largely attributed to fatigue. Houston is now more dynamic and athletic on both ends, with five capable shooters and a switch-everything defense. Morey said refining the latter could go a long way to reaching the Finals. 

"Defense requires a lot of coordination," Morey said. "We've had some great success post-trade with Covington coming to the team. We've had some really bad results. We've studied and learned a lot from both the good and the bad, and coach is going to focus those guys on how to limit the mistakes."

The Rockets enter Orlando No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24. They will face the Mavericks to resume their regular season on July 30, with tip-off slated for 8 p.m. CT. 

Daryl Morey: Rockets on 'Mission' to Win Title in Orlando

Morey: "The strong feeling that Mike [D'Antoni] and I have gotten throughout our Zoom calls is a team on a mission."

Michael Shapiro

Thabo Sefolosha: Multiple Rockets Tested Positive for COVID-19

The Rockets signed forward Luc Mbah a Moute on July 1 after Sefolosha opted out of the NBA's restart.

Michael Shapiro

Mike D'Antoni, Rockets Eye Increased Pace in Orlando

D'Antoni: "The biggest thing is the speed of how we play. I think that’ll be a big point of emphasis as we go into the training camp."

Michael Shapiro

Rockets to Scrimmage Raptors, Grizzlies, Celtics Before Restart

Houston will kick off its trio of scrimmages with a matchup against the Raptors on Friday, July 24 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Michael Shapiro

Mike D'Antoni Hints at Expanded Rotation Before Playoffs

D'Antoni: "We’ll have a good rotation and look forward to getting a better look at guys that maybe came in the middle of the year."

Michael Shapiro

Robert Covington Details Police Harassment, Racial Profiling

Covington spent a portion of the NBA's COVID-19 hiatus doing social justice work in Nashville.

Michael Shapiro

Eric Gordon at 'Full Health' Entering 2020 Playoffs

Gordon: "When you have a surgery during the season it’s always tough, but now I’m back to myself and what I should be doing."

Michael Shapiro

D'Antoni Expects Westbrook to 'Turn it Up a Notch' in Playoffs

D'Antoni: "If you go on [Westbrook's] history and career, he’s always played better in the playoffs. He turns it up a notch."

Michael Shapiro

Report: Rockets to Sign Luc Mbah a Moute

Mbah a Moute played one season with the Rockets in 2017-18, averaging 7.5 points and 25.6 minutes per game.

Michael Shapiro

Report: Thabo Sefolosha Opts Out of NBA Restart

The 14-year veteran is averaging 10.6 minutes and 2.2 points per game in his first season with the Rockets.

Michael Shapiro