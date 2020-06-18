InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
Game Day
Features
News

How P.J. Tucker, Robert Covington Unlocked the Rockets' Small-Ball Scheme

Michael Shapiro

There was no shortage of skepticism when the Rockets jettisoned Clint Capela to Atlanta on Feb. 4. 

Houston received forward Robert Covington in the four-team deal, and while the wing was a coveted asset for general manager Daryl Morey, the swap left the Rockets with a clear gap on their roster. 6'5" veteran P.J. Tucker stood as Houston's starting center. Isaiah Hartenstein and Tyson Chandler had both been excised from the rotation. Morey's move may have been his riskiest gamble yet. 

It's hard for Morey and the Rockets to be anything but thrilled with their decision through Covington's first 14 games in Houston. The Rockets are outscoring teams by 4.1 points per 100 possessions with Covington on the floor. They registered wins over the Lakers, Jazz and Celtics in February. And perhaps most importantly, Covington's presence has allowed the Tucker-at-center experiment to work even against the game's top big men. Houston's defensive scheme is certainly unorthodox, yet there's no denying its effectiveness.

Despite ceding nearly four inches to Covington, Tucker remained Houston's center following Morey's acquisition, thriving as perhaps the NBA's preeminent brick wall. He rarely cedes an inch to opposing bigs–even behemoths like Nikola Jokic–and he's certainly agile enough to lumber out onto the perimeter. Perhaps Tucker's height allows for the occasional jumper over his outstretched arm, but frankly, that's a shot Houston will welcome at any time. Fully stopping stars like Jokic or Anthony Davis is an impossible task. But Tucker is an expert at allowing the right kinds of shots. And on his best possessions, he doesn't allow a shot at all. 

Tucker is more than a passable defensive center even with middling wings around him. Covington's presence has allowed Tucker to trend closer to elite. Houston's new frontcourt duo is among the most dynamic in the NBA, thriving as the anchors of the Rockets' switch-everything defense. Covington's versatility is the catalyst. 

The idea of guarding all five positions has become increasingly en vogue in recent seasons, though its an idea embraced more in theory than in practice. Some wings are slight enough to contain opposing point guards, while others sport the strength to bully bigs. The list of those who can truly do both are few and far between. Covington fits the bill. Perhaps he's more comfortable downsizing onto point guards–as he's done numerous times as a Rocket–but he's more than formidable down low. His defensive versatility is matched by only a handful of players across the league.

Covington is especially adept in the lane as a weak-side defender. He tallied 35 blocks in his first 14 games with Houston, third-most in the NBA behind only Myles Turner and Hasaan Whiteside. Covington's block count isn't the product of small sample size. He's a truly elite weak-side force. Covington knows exactly when to dive from the perimeter into the lane, rotating onto shooters at the perfect moment. Anthony Davis was the victim of an early Covington highlight in Houston.

Timing and anticipation can go a long way for a defender, though at times, the difference between a stop and a score can simply boil down to effort. Covington isn't lacking in that department in the slightest. He's willing to sacrifice his body for a charge, and he truly plays with his head on a swivel. Even getting knocked to the ground doesn't deter him. All due respect to Capela, but the big man isn't making this play.

The Rockets' defense remains imperfect, sporting the NBA's No. 14 defensive rating in the last 15 games. Rotations onto open shooters can be slow, and Houston has its fair share of trouble containing quicker guards on the perimeter. But despite a lack of center, the Rockets are at times downright dominant in the paint. Tucker and Covington have created a formidable duo, one that can match any frontcourt in the Western Conference. Morey shouldn't have any regrets regarding his February gamble. 

Comments

Features

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Olajuwon Compares Harden to Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain

Houston's Hall-of-Fame center added "it's just a matter of time," before Harden wins his first championship.

Michael Shapiro

by

govetik

Daryl Morey: 2020 Rockets Have Title Odds Similar to 2018 Team

Morey: "The 65-win team was actually one of the best teams not to win. This team, I think, has every good a chance as that team."

Michael Shapiro

by

sfbowman

Can Jeff Green Be the Rockets' Playoff X-Factor?

Green is averaging 10.4 points and 20.1 minutes per game in his first 10 contests with the Rockets, shooting 41.2% from three.

Michael Shapiro

Austin Rivers: NBA Can Resume Season and Focus on BLM Movement

Rivers: "We can play and we can help change the way black lives are lived. ...But canceling or boycotting [the] return doesn't do that."

Michael Shapiro

Morey Says D'Antoni Will Coach Rockets Despite COVID-19 Risk

Morey: "[D'Antoni] will be coaching our team. "It would be such a huge disadvantage to lose him. We would never stand for that."

Michael Shapiro

Will Harden Face Increased Double Teams in the Playoffs?

Harden began to face a slate of double teams in early December as he was on pace to post the best scoring season since Michael Jordan in 1986-87.

Michael Shapiro

Report: NBA to Solicit Medical Records From Team Personnel

NBA teams are expected to submit their medical records to an independent panel of physicians, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe.

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook to Produce Documentary on Tulsa Race Massacre

Westbrook will produce “Terror In Tulsa: The Rise And Fall of Black Wall Street,” a series detailing the worst incident of racial violence in American history.

Michael Shapiro

by

danielgorm

Report: NBA to Start Playoffs on Aug. 18, Finals on Sept. 30

The NBA is targeting July 31 as the resumption date for the 2019-20 season following the COVID-19 suspension.

Michael Shapiro

Report: NBA to Conduct PED Tests When 2019-20 Season Resumes

The NBA will not test for recreational drugs despite holding performance-enhancing drug tests when the season resumes in Orlando.

Michael Shapiro