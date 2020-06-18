There was no shortage of skepticism when the Rockets jettisoned Clint Capela to Atlanta on Feb. 4.

Houston received forward Robert Covington in the four-team deal, and while the wing was a coveted asset for general manager Daryl Morey, the swap left the Rockets with a clear gap on their roster. 6'5" veteran P.J. Tucker stood as Houston's starting center. Isaiah Hartenstein and Tyson Chandler had both been excised from the rotation. Morey's move may have been his riskiest gamble yet.

It's hard for Morey and the Rockets to be anything but thrilled with their decision through Covington's first 14 games in Houston. The Rockets are outscoring teams by 4.1 points per 100 possessions with Covington on the floor. They registered wins over the Lakers, Jazz and Celtics in February. And perhaps most importantly, Covington's presence has allowed the Tucker-at-center experiment to work even against the game's top big men. Houston's defensive scheme is certainly unorthodox, yet there's no denying its effectiveness.

Despite ceding nearly four inches to Covington, Tucker remained Houston's center following Morey's acquisition, thriving as perhaps the NBA's preeminent brick wall. He rarely cedes an inch to opposing bigs–even behemoths like Nikola Jokic–and he's certainly agile enough to lumber out onto the perimeter. Perhaps Tucker's height allows for the occasional jumper over his outstretched arm, but frankly, that's a shot Houston will welcome at any time. Fully stopping stars like Jokic or Anthony Davis is an impossible task. But Tucker is an expert at allowing the right kinds of shots. And on his best possessions, he doesn't allow a shot at all.

Tucker is more than a passable defensive center even with middling wings around him. Covington's presence has allowed Tucker to trend closer to elite. Houston's new frontcourt duo is among the most dynamic in the NBA, thriving as the anchors of the Rockets' switch-everything defense. Covington's versatility is the catalyst.

The idea of guarding all five positions has become increasingly en vogue in recent seasons, though its an idea embraced more in theory than in practice. Some wings are slight enough to contain opposing point guards, while others sport the strength to bully bigs. The list of those who can truly do both are few and far between. Covington fits the bill. Perhaps he's more comfortable downsizing onto point guards–as he's done numerous times as a Rocket–but he's more than formidable down low. His defensive versatility is matched by only a handful of players across the league.

Covington is especially adept in the lane as a weak-side defender. He tallied 35 blocks in his first 14 games with Houston, third-most in the NBA behind only Myles Turner and Hasaan Whiteside. Covington's block count isn't the product of small sample size. He's a truly elite weak-side force. Covington knows exactly when to dive from the perimeter into the lane, rotating onto shooters at the perfect moment. Anthony Davis was the victim of an early Covington highlight in Houston.

Timing and anticipation can go a long way for a defender, though at times, the difference between a stop and a score can simply boil down to effort. Covington isn't lacking in that department in the slightest. He's willing to sacrifice his body for a charge, and he truly plays with his head on a swivel. Even getting knocked to the ground doesn't deter him. All due respect to Capela, but the big man isn't making this play.

The Rockets' defense remains imperfect, sporting the NBA's No. 14 defensive rating in the last 15 games. Rotations onto open shooters can be slow, and Houston has its fair share of trouble containing quicker guards on the perimeter. But despite a lack of center, the Rockets are at times downright dominant in the paint. Tucker and Covington have created a formidable duo, one that can match any frontcourt in the Western Conference. Morey shouldn't have any regrets regarding his February gamble.