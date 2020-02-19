InsideTheRockets
Eric Gordon's Shin Feeling 'Better' After All-Star Break

Michael Shapiro

Eric Gordon has been bit by the injury bug quite frequently in 2019-20. The Rockets' guard missed much of November and December after undergoing knee surgery, and Gordon missed Houston's last two games before the All-Star break due to a bruised left shin. But the Indiana product appears to have benefitted from his two-week break. 

"[The All-Star Break] was much needed," Gordon told The Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen on Tuesday. "I still feel a little sore, but it is a lot better, a ton better. Now, I’ll go through practice and see how I feel these next two days.”

Gordon missed 22 games from Nov. 13 to Dec. 28 due to knee surgery, and he played relatively well in 19 appearances before the All-Star Break. Gordon is averaging 17.3 points per game since returning from surgery, making 35.5% of threes.

The highlight of Gordon's season came in Utah on Jan. 27. Gordon carried the short-handed Rockets with a career-high 50 points, though that performance sparked his current leg injury. Gordon's left shin was kicked in the second half against the Jazz, and the incident hampered his performance after the win in Utah. Gordon made just 22.2% of threes in the six games after hurting his shin.

Gordon will be relied on as a key contributor through the rest of the season, though his role is somewhat in question. He's a potential option for head coach Mike D'Antoni in the starting lineup, though it's more likely Gordon cedes the spot to Danuel House, who provides a size upgrade for the small-ball Rockets. 

Houston kicks off the final stretch on Thursday at Golden State. Tip-off from the Chase Center in San Francisco is slated for 9:30 p.m. CT.  

