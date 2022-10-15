Skip to main content

Former Rockets Big Man Dikembe Mutombo Diagnosed With Brain Tumor

Former Houston Rockets big man Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment for brain tumor.

HOUSTON — Basketball Hall of Fame center and former Houston Rockets big man Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor in Atlanta. Mutombo's family released a statement Saturday morning assuring that the eight-time NBA All-Star is receiving the best possible care amid his treatment. 

Mutombo was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015 after 18 seasons in the NBA. He became the first player in NBA history to win the Defensive Player of the Year award four times — a feat that has only been matched by Ben Wallace.

The best season of Mutombo's career came during the 1995-96 campaign, where he recorded 11.8 rebounds and 4.5 blocks across 82 games for the Denver Nuggets.

Mutombo played for six different teams throughout his career. But midway through the 2004-05 season, the Rockets landed Mutombo in a trade from the Chicago Bulls.

Mutombo spent the final five years of his career in Houston, where he took the helm as Yao Ming's backup big man. His best season with the Rockets came during the 2006-07 campaign. He appeared in 75 games while averaging 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mutombo announced his retirement in April of 2009, due to a knee injury. The Nuggets and the Atlanta Hawks have retired Mutombo's No. 55 jersey.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN

USATSI_19231757
News

Rockets vs. Pacers Preseason Notebook: The Jalen Green Era Has Arrived

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19231752
News

Jalen Green Scores 33 Points In Rockets Preseason Finale vs. Pacers

By Coty M. Davis
Derrick Favors
News

Rockets to Waive Derrick Favors, Finalize Roster

By Jeremy Brener
USATSI_17925745
News

Rockets vs. Pacers Preseason Preview: How to Watch, Injury Reports, More

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_17915271
News

Darius Days Signs With Rockets, Tari Eason Excited For Reunion

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19191859
News

Rockets Preseason: K.J. Martin Continues To Show Significant Growth

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19191746
News

Rockets Jabari Smith Jr. Not Rushing Back Amid Ankle Injury

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_17378922
News

Stephen Silas Clears NBA Health And Safety Protocols, Re-Joins Rockets

By Coty M. Davis