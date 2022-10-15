Former Rockets Big Man Dikembe Mutombo Diagnosed With Brain Tumor

HOUSTON — Basketball Hall of Fame center and former Houston Rockets big man Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor in Atlanta. Mutombo's family released a statement Saturday morning assuring that the eight-time NBA All-Star is receiving the best possible care amid his treatment.

Mutombo was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015 after 18 seasons in the NBA. He became the first player in NBA history to win the Defensive Player of the Year award four times — a feat that has only been matched by Ben Wallace.

The best season of Mutombo's career came during the 1995-96 campaign, where he recorded 11.8 rebounds and 4.5 blocks across 82 games for the Denver Nuggets.

Mutombo played for six different teams throughout his career. But midway through the 2004-05 season, the Rockets landed Mutombo in a trade from the Chicago Bulls.

Mutombo spent the final five years of his career in Houston, where he took the helm as Yao Ming's backup big man. His best season with the Rockets came during the 2006-07 campaign. He appeared in 75 games while averaging 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks.



Mutombo announced his retirement in April of 2009, due to a knee injury. The Nuggets and the Atlanta Hawks have retired Mutombo's No. 55 jersey.

