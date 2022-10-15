Rockets vs. Pacers Preseason Notebook: The Jalen Green Era Has Arrived

HOUSTON — Jalen Green recovered a loose ball after a failed save attempt from Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner. Green was alone in transition and capped off a full extension windmill dunk.

Green's highlight dunk accounted for two of his 33 points on the night, as the second-year prospect helped the Houston Rockets end the 2022 preseason with a 122-114 road win over the Pacers.

The performance Green put on inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse may have come as a surprise to the mass populace. But assistant coach John Lucas II may have been the only one left unfazed by Green's play.

Lucas' lack of excitement toward Green isn't because he has witnessed nearly every member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team throughout his lifetime. But as the cornerstone piece to the Rockets' rebuilding project, Green's preseason production is what Lucas is expecting each night entering the 2022-23 campaign.

"To much is given, much is expected," Lucas said. "I rarely give Jalen compliments because I expect so much from him. We keep talking about those last eight to nine games of last season but it's going to be much tougher."

After scoring seven points in the Rockets' preseason opener against the San Antonio Spurs on Oct. 2, Green has replicated the play that led to him receiving first-team All-Rookie honors to close out the 2021-22 campaign.

Green averaged 27.0 points while shooting an efficient 55.8 percent from the field during the Rockets' final three exhibition games — discrediting the narrative that he is putting up "empty" stats.

Since the start of training camp inside the Legacy Center in Lake Charles, the Rockets believe they can be one of the league's most surprising teams of the season. And Green has placed the potential success of the franchise upon his shoulders.

"Last year, when we went on a three-game winning streak after I came back from injury, I got a taste of it," Green said. "Once you get that [winning] feeling, you do not want to get that losing feeling again."

Kevin Porter Jr. Brings Balance to Houston's backcourt

When Lucas took over for coach Stephen Silas due to the NBA Health and Safety Protocols, he consistently raved about Houston's backcourt.

Lucas has high expectations for Green. But the on-court production of Kevin Porter Jr. has made Lucas a believer in the Rockets' backcourt.

"I've been impressed by his passing," Lucas said. "I tell him all the time, 'you play my position.' That position brings confidence to the rest of the team."

Lucas has been a mentor to Porter since he joined the Rockets in January of 2021. He has played a significant role in helping Porter overcome a handful of his off-court transgressions while helping him establish himself as one of the most promising young point guards in the league.

Friday night, Porter recorded 22 points while connecting on eight out of his 14 attempts from the field, to go along with seven rebounds and three assists in the win over the Pacers.

Similar to his backcourt mate in Green, Porter appears to be on the verge of a breakout season after averaging 19.3 points and 6.3 rebounds during the final three preseason games.

Rockets' death lineup.

Behind 15 first-quarter points from Green, the Rockets went up by as many as 11 points early in the second quarter. But after Silas pulled his starters, the Pacers cut the Rockets' double-digit lead to four.

Silas then touted out a lineup of Green, Porter Jr., K.J. Martin, Alperen Sengun and Tari Eason. The Rockets would go on to close out the quarter on a 32-15 run.

The combination of athleticism, basketball IQ, defense and grit led to the Rockets picking up the on-court pace, which resulted in six triples and three layup attempts.

QUICK HITS

- TyTy Washington left more to be desired, filling in as Porter Jr.'s backup in the absence of Daishen Nix. He scored eight points but failed to record an assist. Between Nix and Washington, the Rockets are entering the new season in need of a backup point guard.

- After missing the previous two games due to leg stiffness, Eric Gordon made his return to the court against the Pacers. Gordon had an impressive hot start in his home state by scoring 14 points in 17 minutes of play.

- K.J. Martin has made it difficult for the Rockets to trade. He finished the game two rebounds shy of a double-double with 10 points and eight boards in the win. Should the Rockets keep the third-year prospect, Martin will have a rotational spot within Silas' system next season.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN