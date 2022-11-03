Rockets Fall To Clippers To End Home-And-Home Series

HOUSTON — Jalen Green broke out of his shooting slump in the third quarter of Wednesday's game.

Inside the Toyota Center, Green scored 14 of his 22 points during the third period to bring the Houston Rockets within seven points entering the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Unfortunately, Green's third-quarter heroics was not enough, as the Rockets sustained a 109-101 loss to the Clippers. With the loss, the Rockets dropped their fifth consecutive game amid losing both home-and-home contests against the Clippers.

Green's third-quarter play was a testament to the Rockets picking up their momentum after a slow start to the game. Luke Kennard drilled a triple to give the Clippers an early 20-5 lead over the Rockets with 5:09 left in the first quarter.

Houston started to find their rhythm once coach Stephen Silas inserted Tari Eason, Usman Garuba and Daishen Nix into the game.

The reserve trio played with intensity on both ends of the floor to help the Rockets cut the Clippers' lead down to 10 points entering the second quarter.

Kevin Porter Jr. and Alperen Sengun combined for 18 points during the second quarter as Houston trailed Los Angeles 56-53 at the half. Porter finished the game with 22 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, while Sengun added a team-high 26 points and 13 rebounds.

Jabari Smith Jr. left the game midway through the fourth quarter with a potential leg injury. He was held scoreless for the first time in his career before his premature exit.

Paul George followed up his 35-point performance with 28 points. John Wall made his long-awaited return to Houston as an opponent. Houston's former point guard finished the game with six points and four assists.

After the loss, the Rockets will embark on another four-game road trip starting against the 4-4 Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. Tip-off is slated for 7 PM CT inside the Target Center.

