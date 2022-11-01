Rockets Game 8 Notebook: Heartbreak Hotel In Hollywood

HOUSTON — Through the first seven games, coach Stephen Silas has done a great job keeping his emotions together and examining the positives during his post-game media availability. He can usually find comfort in the Rockets' effort knowing that his team played with fight and grit regardless of the score.

The final night of a four-game west coast road trip ensued in a similar script for the Rockets amid a 95-93 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. But Silas left the Crypto.com Arena more dejected than any other game as the Rockets fell to 1-7 on the season.

"We are a group that fights," Silas said. "It doesn't feel like it right now, but the grit and fight of our group and the defense we played tonight are all positives."

Houston held a 93-90 lead over the Clippers with 43.4 seconds left in the fourth quarter. The Rockets holding a three-point lead in the final seconds was an opportunity to apply the lesson of late-game execution 24 hours after their lecture against the Phoenix Suns.

But Houston's inability to score on their final three possessions resulted in Paul George scoring five points in less than a minute. George drilled a triple to tie the game at 93 apiece and later converted a turnover committed by Eric Gordon into a game-winning basket that sent the Rockets to their fourth consecutive loss.

George finished the night with a game-high 35 points on 15-of-26 shooting from the field.

Silas said he did not want to call for a double team on George due to his trust in Gordon's defensive attributes. And before George's tough shot, Gordon did everything Silas wanted by applying pressure with his on-ball defense.

But in the words of Kevin Porter Jr., "Paul George is Paul George."

"Whether it was me or anyone else getting to the basket, it was tough down the stretch," Gordon said. "We just didn't finish. We had opportunities, but we just did not come through."

K.J. Martin continues to showcase his importance To Houston's rebuilding project

The Rockets' 1-7 record through eight games does not justify the improvements Houston has made as a team. Since their season-opening loss to the Atlanta Hawks, the Rockets could have three to four wins under their belts.

Houston's backcourt of Porter and Jalen Green has carried the bulk of the load. But the Rockets' role players have been just as impactful, especially due to the on-court production of K.J. Martin.

Martin continues to illustrate why coach Stephen Silas and assistant coach John Lucas II have raved about the third-year prospect since the start of training camp in late September.

He came off the bench and scored a team-high 23 points while connecting on nine out of 17 attempts from the field, six rebounds and two blocks.

Houston needed Martin's contributions on both ends of the court, given that Jae'Sean Tate missed his fifth game of the season after re-aggravating his ankle and Green continuing to struggle on offense.

"His energy on both ends of the floor, the amazing block he had on the challenge play, he did a lot of good things," Silas said. "I was proud by the way he played and the energy he brought to the group."

Quick Hits:

- The Rockets were active on the defensive side of the ball as a whole with nine steals and eight blocks in the loss.

- Alperen Sengun is starting to find his rhythm in the starting lineup. Sengun, who made his third consecutive start of the season, recorded 14 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

- Jalen Green struggles continued on the offensive side of the ball. He scored 13 points on 4-of-17 shooting from the field. After scoring 25 points in the home win over the Utah Jazz, Green has averaged 14.0 points on 25.4 percent shooting from the field over the previous four games.

