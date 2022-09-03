Skip to main content
Rockets Alperen Sengun Puts On Show In Turkey’s Victory Over Bulgaria

Highlighted by a reverse dunk, Houston Rockets second-year prospect Alperen Sengun puts on a show in latest EuroBasket tournament game.

HOUSTON — If Alperen Sengun's performance during the 2022 EuroBasket tournament is an indication of his play ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, then the Houston Rockets are in great shape.   

Saturday morning, Sengun led the Turkish National Team to a 101-87 victory over Bulgaria. 

Despite coming off the bench, Sengun had his best performance of the EuroBasket tournament by scoring 20 points while shooting 9-for-10 from the field. He also pulled down nine rebounds, four assists and a steal in the win.

The highlight of the game took place during the 8:15 mark of the fourth quarter when Sengun converted a reverse dunk.

Sengun's play against Bulgaria is a testament to the offseason training the Turkish native has put in alongside his Rockets teammates with assistant coach John Lucas, which has included conditioning, on-court drills and weight training.

"We are working with John Lucas II, and he is crazy," Sengun said in May. "I had to do this practice, and I am starting to feel better. I can train in Turkey. But when I'm training in the states, I am with other NBA players — my teammates."

Cedi Osman of the Cleveland Cavaliers led Turkey in scoring with a game-high 25 points on 11-for-15 shooting from the field. Osman also added eight rebounds and a pair of assists in the win.  

