Christian Wood Speaks on Rockets' No. 3 Pick Options in NBA Draft

Christian Wood shared his thoughts on the Houston Rockets' options with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The Houston Rockets hold the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. With Jabari Smith Jr. and Chet Holmgren projected to be the first prospects off the board, they are often projected to use their selection on Paolo Banchero.

After Christian Wood threw the ceremonial first pitch at the Houston Astros' 6-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, he participated in an interview with AT&T SportsNet Southwest.

Among the topics that Wood discussed were the Rockets' top options with the No. 3 overall pick. He highlighted Banchero and Jaden Ivey as two prospects that he likes in particular in this year's talented class. However, he trusts the front office to make the right choice when it comes time to make the decision.

“A lot of big man talent, for sure,” Wood said. “I like (Paolo) Banchero, I like (Jaden) Ivey. I like a few guys. Hopefully, we get a good guy. I know the front office will choose the best guy they can.”

The potential selection the Rockets make with the No. 3 overall pick does not appear to have an impact on Wood based on the commonly projected outcomes. If Banchero were the pick, he'd slot in alongside Wood in the frontcourt.

While Wood has been mentioned in NBA trade rumors at times, he revealed in his conversation with AT&T SportsNet Southwest that his representation has held contract extension talks with the Rockets.

Wood is coming off a 2021-22 season for the Rockets with averages of 17.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. Given his rare perimeter shooting ability for a center, it's easy to understand why teams want him as a potential trade target.

Next season should be an important factor in determining Wood's long-term trajectory with the Rockets if he remains on the roster. How he proves to fit with Jalen Green and whichever prospect is brought in using the No. 3 pick could play an important role.

