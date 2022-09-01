Skip to main content

Rockets To Wear Classic Edition Uniforms Six Times Next Season

After making its debut on Nov. 18, the Houston Rockets will wear their Nike Classic Edition uniforms in six games during the 2022-23 campaign.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets had a handful of major announcements to celebrate the franchise's 55th anniversary during the 2022-23 campaign.

The Rockets announced on Wednesday that the team will retire the jersey of basketball Hall-of-Famer Elvin Hayes during a home match against the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 18. 

The match against the Pacers will also mark the debut of the Rockets' latest Nike Classic Edition uniforms to pay homage to their early days as a franchise in San Diego.

"We are thrilled to celebrate Elvin Hayes’ stellar career by retiring his jersey,” said Rockets' owner Tilman Fertitta. "Elvin was the original basketball superstar in the City of Houston and has a lasting legacy with not only the NBA and the Rockets, but the University of Houston as well." 

After making its initial debut, the Rockets will don their hardwood classic uniforms on Nov. 20 and 25 against the Golden State Warriors and the Atlanta Hawks.

Fans will have a chance to see the Rockets rock their throwback jerseys on Dec. 11 against the Milwaukee Bucks, Mar. 13 versus the Boston Celtics and April 2 in a match against the Los Angeles Lakers. 

Houston's new uniforms, modeled by Jalen Green, will feature a white jersey with green, gold and yellow text and trim.

Before moving to Houston in 1971, the Rockets played their first four seasons as a franchise in San Diego. Hayes established himself as the Rockets' original franchise player, where he averaged 28.2 points and 16.9 rebounds from 1969 to 1971. 

