How Elvin Hayes Became Original Rockets Legend

HOUSTON — NBA Hall of Famer Elvin Hayes is known as one of the greatest players in league history. Hayes was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1990 and was a member of both the NBA's 50th and 75th-anniversary team.

Most of Hayes' accomplishments came during his nine-year stint with the Washington Bullets. But before he won his lone championship title alongside Wes Unseld, Hayes' legendary career began as a member of the Houston Rockets.

Hayes laid the foundation for the Rockets franchise that began its existence in San Diego during the 1967-68 season.

Hayes was the franchise's first star after the Rockets landed the highly sought-after college prospect from the University of Houston with the No. 1 pick of the 1968 draft.

As a rookie, Hayes led the Rockets to a 37-45 record and received the first of his 12 consecutive All-Star nods. He averaged 28.4 points and 17.1 rebounds through 82 games during his first NBA season but failed to win Rookie of the Year.

Due to his team success, Unseld took home the 1969 Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player honors after leading the Baltimore Bullets to a 57–25 record. Unseld averaged 13.8 points and 18.2 rebounds during his rookie season.

Hayes' scoring average earned him the lone NBA scoring title of his career.

In just his 13th career game, Hayes scored a career-high 54 points in a two-point home victory against the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 11, 1968. His play against the Pistons came one night after he recorded 40 points and 20 rebounds in a seven-point loss to the Chicago Bulls.

Hayes averaged 27.1 points and 16.0 rebounds over the next three seasons before a trade to the Bullets halted his Rockets career in June of 1972. He returned to the Rockets in a trade for a pair of second-round picks in 1981.

With a total of seven seasons with the franchise, Hayes became the first of many for the Rockets. First All-Star. First scoring champion. First rebound champion. And the first Houston Cougar who left a significant impact on the Rockets' franchise.

Hayes' career accomplishments with the Rockets have resulted in the franchise honoring his legacy on Nov. 18 by retiring his jersey number.

Hayes will be the seventh player in team history to have their number retired by the franchise. Other notable players in team history whose numbers have been retired are Clyde Drexler, Moses Malone, Calvin Murphy, Hakeem Olajuwon, Rudy Tomjanovich, and Yao Ming.

You can follow Coty Davis on Twitter @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN