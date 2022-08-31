Rockets To Pay Homage To San Diego With Latest Hardwood Classics

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets are taking it back to their origins with the release of their latest hardwood classics. Wednesday morning, the Rockets announced on social media that their latest uniforms will pay homage to the San Diego Rockets.

Houston's new uniforms, modeled by Jalen Green, will feature a white jersey with green, gold and yellow text and trim. The Rockets will wear their latest hardwood classics as part of their 55th-anniversary celebration during the 2022-23 campaign.

Before moving to Houston in 1971, the Rockets played their first four seasons as a franchise in San Diego. NBA Hall-of-Famer Elvin Hayes established himself as the Rockets' original franchise player, where he averaged 28.2 points and 16.9 rebounds from 1969 to 1971.

He led the Rockets to a 37-45 record during his first season. Hayes received the first of his 12 consecutive All-Star nods as a rookie after averaging 28.4 points and 17.1 rebounds through 82 games.

Other prominent players who represented the Rockets in San Diego are Calvin Murphy, Pat Riley and Rudy Tomjanovich.

The Rockets will have several jerseys to choose from throughout next season. In addition to their primary home and away uniforms, Houston will retain its city edition jerseys dubbed "The Remix."

The jerseys became a fan favorite during the 2021-22 campaign as the uniforms featured a navy blue base and the iconic silver pinstripes of the late-1990s and early-2000s.

