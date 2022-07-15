Rockets Coach Stephen Silas on Jabari Smith Jr.: 'Well Beyond His Years'

HOUSTON — Jabari Smith Jr. may have not been the Houston Rockets' top choice during the 2022 NBA Draft, but his performance during the 2022 NBA Summer League tournament has the franchise excited about the future.

Smith is going into the final Summer League contest Saturday night against the Sacramento Kings averaging 15.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Coach Stephen Silas has been impressed by Smith's play in Las Vegas. But Silas has been more enamored by the on-court demeanor of his rookie prospect.

"He has a poise about him that is well beyond his years," coach Silas said during an interview with ESPN on July 7. "It's rare for a 19-year-old rookie to come into the league with a defensive disposition. We look forward to having him."

The addition of Smith adds more balance to the Rockets' young corps than that Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren. The best attribute Smith brings to Houston is his defensive versatility.

Smith proved in Las Vegas that his best defensive attribute is his ability to defend both on and off the ball. His 7-2 wingspan gives him the upper hand when contesting shots on the perimeter while establishing himself as a reliable rim protector.

"I think I'll be able to show my passing ability," Smith said when asked which of his on-court attributes he will be able to show on an NBA level. "I have the ability to make the right play and not settle for tough shots. By making the right pass, it will also help my shot selections."

